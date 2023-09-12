Aprilia RS 457 Compact Supersport Unveiled

The Aprilia RS 457 has made its global debut and it shares the same aesthetics as its bigger siblings, the RS 660 and RSV4 1100.

The Aprilia RS 457, the Italian manufacturer’s latest supersport offering, was spotted testing in India multiple times this year before it was finally unveiled during the San Marino MotoGP weekend, stirring up quite a storm.

The Aprilia RS 457 looks similiar to the RS 660 in terms of design features such as the split LED headlight with integrated turn-signals, and shares the same aluminium perimeter frame as its bigger sibling. The motorcycle comes powered by a 457-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 48 hp and uses a 270° connecting rod assembly that produces an exciting engine sound. Aprilia also claim the RS 457 has the best power-to-weight ratio as the bike has a dry weight of 159 kg and 175 kg when fuelled up.

Suspension duties are handled by a 41-mm fork that has 120 mm of travel and pre-load adjustability. The monoshock is also pre-load adjustable and works on the steel swingarm this bike comes with. Stopping this bike is a 320-mm disc with ByBre radial-mount four-piston calipers at the front and a 220-mm rear disc. The Aprilia RS 457 comes shod with 110/70 R17 and 150/60 R17 size TVS Eurogrip Protorq Extreme tyres and it is the first motorcycle to come out of the factory with those rubbers.

The Aprilia RS 457 also features a 5.0-inch TFT display, backlit switchgear, ride-by-wire system, three riding modes and traction control. The bike was designed and developed at Aprilia’s headquarters in Noale, Italy, along with developmental inputs from the test team in Baramati, India. The Aprilia RS 457 is likely to make its India debut at the MotoGP weekend later this month. It will surely be interesting to see the price at which this bike will be retailed.

Story: Alshin Thomas

