Suzuki Unveiled the GSX-8S and more at EICMA 2022

Suzuki have taken the wraps off two motorcycles at the EICMA 2020 – GSX-8S and the V-Strom 800 DE.

Both are powered by the same 776-cc, DOHC, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission along with a bi-directional quickshifter. The motorcycles develop a good 80 hp and 78 Nm of torque and the design cues have been taken from their older siblings, namely the GSX-S1000 and the V-Strom 1050 DE.









GSX-8S

The motorcycle has a sleek design and three colour options to choose from – Pearl Cosmic Blue, Pearl Tech White and Metallic Matte Black/Glass Sparkle Black. Slim LED DRLs flank the vertically-stacked pair of hexagonal LED headlights. Right above the headlight unit is the five-inch TFT dash that gives a good layout of basic information like speed, revolutions per minute, gear position and fuel capacity among others. Rider aids include Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), ride-by-wire electronic throttle system, traction control, Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), ABS, low rpm assist and easy start system. The rear section of the bike exposes the bolt-on subframe giving it the looking-fast- while-standing-still appeal. This falls in line with the overall aggressive design with the flat panel surfaces and sharp lines right down to the new short muffler design. The brakes bite on 310-mm discs up front and a 240-mm disc at the rear. Suspension duties are taken care of by a KYB inverted front fork with 130 mm travel up front and a KYB link-type rear suspension. The motorcycle comes shod with 17-inch, new-generation Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres and it has a 14-litre fuel tank.

V-Strom 800DE

This V-Strom has taken design cues from its elder sibling, hence the tank recesses, narrow seat design and wide handlebar. The motorcycle comes with a 21-inch wire-spoked rim at the front and Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour adventure tyres. Suspension is managed by a Showa USD fork up front with 220 mm of travel and a monoshock unit for the rear section. This combined with a ground clearance of 220 mm ensures that the bike is capable of performing over any kind of surface that is thrown at it. Rider aids include Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), bi-directional quickshifter, ride-by-wire and traction control with G (gravel) mode and rear ABS cancel mode settings suited for riding on unpaved surfaces. There is a G mode lets the rider control the traction and throttle inputs for riding on gravel surfaces. The brakes on the V-Strom 800DE bite on 310-mm dual discs up front and a 260-mm disc at the rear. There is a small windscreen with three-step height adjustment as well. For long range touring, the bike sports a good 20-litre fuel tank.

