Suzuki to Update Gixxer 155 and 250-cc Line-up

The revamped duo of the naked and faired streetbikes may be launched in the second half of 2026

Current-gen Gixxer shown for representation

Suzuki’s Gixxer lineup—spanning both the 155-cc and 250-cc segments—is in a transitional phase, with minor short-term updates masking a much larger overhaul in development, even as the broader two-wheeler portfolio sees steady refreshes and expansion. However, we now know that the next-generation Gixxer models, across both engine classes, are under development with a likely debut towards late 2026. The update is expected to bring significant design changes likely in line with the Suzuki GSX-8 and 8R, updated features such as a TFT screen with enhanced connectivity features, and additional riding aids and possible mechanical revisions.

Keep in mind, the last time these bikes underwent a thorough update was back in 2019, when they got LED headlights, a redesigned fairing and headlight (on the faired model), new tank extensions (on the naked bike), and split seats. Since then, the updates have mostly been restricted to the BS6 emissions updates and OBD-2B compliance (2025). Even the early 2026 updates focused purely on cosmetics—new colours and graphics–and ownership benefits.

Current-gen Gixxer SF shown for representation

Moreover, Suzuki’s scooter lineup has also seen notable activity. The 2026 Suzuki Access 125 gets single-channel ABS on the top variants, a 4.2-inch color TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity, aesthetic refinements like a refreshed LED headlight. Meanwhile, the recently launched Burgman gets a new headlight resembling the larger Burgman 400, along with the aforementioned tech (though without the inclusion of ABS), keyless ignition (not seen on the Access 125), and a retuned engine (with 0.4 Nm more torque) offering better low-end power delivery.

Now, as with any update, we expect the prices of the new Gixxer duo to go up. However, we doubt that the premium will be significant, considering the 155-cc model’s chief rival, the TVS Apache 160 4V, has been receiving regular updates enhancing its “bang-for-the-buck” factor, while the 250-cc models need to be priced extremely competitively to seem like a worthy alternative to its sportier and tech-heavy rivals like the Hero Xtreme 250R, KTM 250 Duke, and lower variants of the TVS Apache RTR and RR 310 duo.