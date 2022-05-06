Sudarshan Venu Appointed Managing Director of TVS Motor Company

Sudarshan Venu is the new Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, effective from 05 May 2022.

Sudarshan is an avid automotive enthusiast and has played a pivotal role in charting the international expansion of TVS Motor Company in Africa, Asia, Latin America and more recently in Europe. He has been shaping the future of TVS and made it the most awarded two-wheeler company. He was also recognised as a GenNext leader by Forbes India.

Sudarshan Venu graduated from the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology from the University of Pennsylvania. He also obtained a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the School of Engineering and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School. He has also completed an MSc in International Technology Management from the University of Warwick in UK.

Prof Sir Ralf Dieter Speth, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, when asked about the new MD said, “Sudarshan has got a clear vision and brings with him both a tremendous passion for advanced technologies and sustainable growth, deep-seated in values. He thinks future-oriented, staying ahead of the emerging trends. Personal, smart mobility, including electrification, are two of his big areas of focus. He has also spearheaded the international growth of TVS Motor. He has the ability to lead high performing teams internationally with empathy. He takes care of people and society. I am sure that with his leadership, the company will grow stronger and further pivot to the future.”

Mr Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company and father of Sudarshan Venu said, “Sudarshan’s extraordinary efforts have witnessed key decisions to develop aspirational products and grow fast in India and overseas. He has also led some key acquisitions and the expansion of group companies. We are confident that under his leadership, TVS Motor will transform into a leading mobility player globally.”

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company had this to say, “I am very thankful for this special opportunity and very excited for the future. With the continued guidance of my father and Sir Ralf and the support of the Board and team, I look forward to further embracing the future of mobility. This is an interesting time for the industry globally, and I am passionate about being at the forefront of this.”

Story: Alshin Thomas

