TVS Ntorq 125 XT Launched at Rs 1.02 lakh

The Ntorq 125 XT is Rs 13,000 more expensive than the Race XP and it gets quite a few segment-first features

TVS have extended the Ntorq 125 range with the launch of the Ntorq 125 XT, the most premium TVS scooter at the moment. While its engine is the same as the base Ntorq, it gets a long list of features that make it the smartest one yet.

On the design front, the Ntorq 125 XT still looks just as racy as its siblings. The sharp, prominent LED DRL and headlamp have remained unchanged, however, the paint scheme has been revised. This flagship scooter now gets a new Neon Green colour with revised graphics that look quite nice. Interestingly, the fan blade that’s generally red on other Ntorqs is now painted neon green giving this a nice touch of exclusivity.

Engine wise, the 124.8-cc, three-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor produces 9.2 hp at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Even though TVS have extracted more power on the Race XP, its quite a bummer that the XT gets less power in spite of being more expensive.

However, the XT makes up for its price with a long list of tech that’s a first in this segment. We now get to see a new split instrument cluster with one part being a colour TFT while the other being an LCD unit. The scooter comes with TVS’ SmartXconnect that allows the rider to pair their phone to the instrument cluster and access quite a few features. Apart from that, it also gets SmartTalk that allows riders to talk to the scooter to change modes, music preference and get updates like fuel level, audio feedback and a lot more. Additionally, the XT also receives the IntelliGo smart start-stop system that aids in improving fuel-efficiency.

The Ntorq 125 XT is the most expensive Ntorq on sale currently and goes up against the likes of the Aprilia SR 125, Honda Grazia 125, Yamaha Ray ZR 125 and the Suzuki Avenis 125.