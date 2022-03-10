Spec Comparison: Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SR 160 Race

Thinking of buying a commuter that has under-seat storage and goes very fast at the same time? Well, you have two choices at the moment – the updated Aprilia SR 160 Race and the all-new Yamaha Aerox 155.
The Yamaha Aerox 155 has broken convention in the scooter segment of India and has been gaining popularity since. The 155-cc, liquid-cooled sports scooter became an instant hit not just because of its engine but also because of its unique step-through design. One of the things that sets the Aerox apart from its competition is the segment-first VVA technology. This improves and broadens the spectrum of performance throughout the rev range. The Aerox 155 is also the most powerful scooter made in India. In reply, Aprilia have launched the updated SR 160 Race with fresh looks and new features, competing directly with the Aerox 155 in terms of price and power.
Let’s take a look at how two of the most powerful scooters on sale in India compare against each other on paper.
Engine and Performance
|Aprilia SR 160 Race
|Yamaha Aerox 155
|Engine
|4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, 3-valve
|4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve
|Displacement
|160.03 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|11.01 hp @ 7,600 rpm
|15 hp @ 8,000 rpm
|Torque
|11.6 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|Transmission
|V-belt
|V-belt
|Fuel Efficiency*
|35 km/l
|45 km/l
*Claimed figures
Mechanicals
|Aprilia SR 160 Race
|Yamaha Aerox 155
|Chassis
|Tubular single cradle
|Underbone
|Suspension – front
|Telescopic fork
|Telescopic fork
|Suspension – back
|Mono-shock
|Twin-shock absorber
|Front brake
|220-mm disc
|230-mm disc
|Back brake
|140-mm drum
|130-mm drum
|Tyre size – front
|120/70-14
|110/80-14
|Tyre size – Back
|120/70-14
|140/70-14
Dimensions
|Aprilia SR160 Race
|Yamaha Aerox 155
|Length
|1,985 mm
|1,980 mm
|Width
|806 mm
|700 mm
|Height
|1,261 mm
|1,150 mm
|Seat height
|780 mm
|790 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,365 mm
|1,350 mm
|Ground clearance
|155 mm
|145 mm
|Kerb weight
|118 kg
|126 kg
|Fuel tank capacity
|6 litre
|5.5 litre
Features
|Aprilia SR160 Race
|Yamaha Aerox 155
|ABS
|Single-channel
|Single-channel
|Speedometer
|Digital
|Digital
|USB port
|Underseat
|Apron-mounted
|Multi-function keyslot
|Not available
|Standard
|Engine start-stop tech
|Not available
|Standard
|Bluetooth connectivity
|Optional
|Standard
|External fuel filler lid
|Not available
|Standard
Pricing
|Aprilia SR160 Race
|Yamaha Aerox 155
|Starting price*
|Rs 1.27 lakh
|Rs 1.30 lakh
Both the Aprilia SR160 and Yamaha Aerox 155 are formidable rivals and special in their own way. Where one lacks, the other prevails. Which is your pick of the duo?
Story: Alshin Thomas
Leave a Reply