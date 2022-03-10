Spec Comparison: Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SR 160 Race

Thinking of buying a commuter that has under-seat storage and goes very fast at the same time? Well, you have two choices at the moment – the updated Aprilia SR 160 Race and the all-new Yamaha Aerox 155.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 has broken convention in the scooter segment of India and has been gaining popularity since. The 155-cc, liquid-cooled sports scooter became an instant hit not just because of its engine but also because of its unique step-through design. One of the things that sets the Aerox apart from its competition is the segment-first VVA technology. This improves and broadens the spectrum of performance throughout the rev range. The Aerox 155 is also the most powerful scooter made in India. In reply, Aprilia have launched the updated SR 160 Race with fresh looks and new features, competing directly with the Aerox 155 in terms of price and power.

Let’s take a look at how two of the most powerful scooters on sale in India compare against each other on paper.

Engine and Performance



Aprilia SR 160 Race Yamaha Aerox 155 Engine 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, 3-valve 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve Displacement 160.03 cc 155 cc Power 11.01 hp @ 7,600 rpm 15 hp @ 8,000 rpm Torque 11.6 Nm @ 6,000 rpm 13.9 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Transmission V-belt V-belt Fuel Efficiency* 35 km/l 45 km/l

*Claimed figures

Mechanicals



Aprilia SR 160 Race Yamaha Aerox 155 Chassis Tubular single cradle Underbone Suspension – front Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Suspension – back Mono-shock Twin-shock absorber Front brake 220-mm disc 230-mm disc Back brake 140-mm drum 130-mm drum Tyre size – front 120/70-14 110/80-14 Tyre size – Back 120/70-14 140/70-14



Dimensions



Aprilia SR160 Race Yamaha Aerox 155 Length 1,985 mm 1,980 mm Width 806 mm 700 mm Height 1,261 mm 1,150 mm Seat height 780 mm 790 mm Wheelbase 1,365 mm 1,350 mm Ground clearance 155 mm 145 mm Kerb weight 118 kg 126 kg Fuel tank capacity 6 litre 5.5 litre

Features



Aprilia SR160 Race Yamaha Aerox 155 ABS Single-channel Single-channel Speedometer Digital Digital USB port Underseat Apron-mounted Multi-function keyslot Not available Standard Engine start-stop tech Not available Standard Bluetooth connectivity Optional Standard External fuel filler lid Not available Standard

Pricing



Aprilia SR160 Race Yamaha Aerox 155 Starting price* Rs 1.27 lakh Rs 1.30 lakh *ex-showroom price

Both the Aprilia SR160 and Yamaha Aerox 155 are formidable rivals and special in their own way. Where one lacks, the other prevails. Which is your pick of the duo?

Story: Alshin Thomas

