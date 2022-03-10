Bike India

Spec Comparison: Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SR 160 Race

Thinking of buying a commuter that has under-seat storage and goes very fast at the same time? Well, you have two choices at the moment – the updated Aprilia SR 160 Race and the all-new Yamaha Aerox 155.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 has broken convention in the scooter segment of India and has been gaining popularity since. The 155-cc, liquid-cooled sports scooter became an instant hit not just because of its engine but also because of its unique step-through design. One of the things that sets the Aerox apart from its competition is the segment-first VVA technology. This improves and broadens the spectrum of performance throughout the rev range. The Aerox 155 is also the most powerful scooter made in India. In reply, Aprilia have launched the updated SR 160 Race with fresh looks and new features, competing directly with the Aerox 155 in terms of price and power.

Let’s take a look at how two of the most powerful scooters on sale in India compare against each other on paper.

Engine and Performance


Aprilia SR 160 RaceYamaha Aerox 155
Engine4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, 3-valve4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve
Displacement160.03 cc155 cc
Power11.01 hp @ 7,600 rpm15 hp @ 8,000 rpm
Torque11.6 Nm @ 6,000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
TransmissionV-beltV-belt
Fuel Efficiency*35 km/l45 km/l

*Claimed figures

Mechanicals


Aprilia SR 160 RaceYamaha Aerox 155
ChassisTubular single cradleUnderbone
Suspension – frontTelescopic forkTelescopic fork
Suspension – backMono-shock Twin-shock absorber
Front brake 220-mm disc230-mm disc
Back brake 140-mm drum130-mm drum
Tyre size – front120/70-14110/80-14
Tyre size – Back120/70-14140/70-14

Dimensions


Aprilia SR160 RaceYamaha Aerox 155
Length1,985 mm1,980 mm
Width806 mm700 mm
Height1,261 mm1,150 mm
Seat height780 mm790 mm
Wheelbase1,365 mm1,350 mm
Ground clearance155 mm145 mm
Kerb weight118 kg126 kg
Fuel tank capacity6 litre5.5 litre

Features


Aprilia SR160 RaceYamaha Aerox 155
ABSSingle-channelSingle-channel
SpeedometerDigitalDigital
USB portUnderseatApron-mounted
Multi-function keyslotNot availableStandard
Engine start-stop techNot availableStandard
Bluetooth connectivityOptionalStandard
External fuel filler lidNot availableStandard

Pricing


Aprilia SR160 RaceYamaha Aerox 155
Starting price*Rs 1.27 lakhRs 1.30 lakh
*ex-showroom price

Both the Aprilia SR160 and Yamaha Aerox 155 are formidable rivals and special in their own way. Where one lacks, the other prevails. Which is your pick of the duo?

Story: Alshin Thomas

Also Read: Yamaha Aerox 155 Road Test Review – Game-changer

