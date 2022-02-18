Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launching Soon

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 launch is around the corner. It is a scrambler based on their successful Himalayan adventure-tourer.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 test bike

With the Royal Enfield Scram 411 launch, RE will have a product to rival the Yezdi Scrambler that was recently launched. For months now, we’ve seen several spy shots and test mules of the Scram 411 but it was only recently that more crucial information came to light when a brochure was leaked on the internet.

Essentially, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the scrambler version of the Himalayan but with a lower ground clearance and possibly a slightly road-biased engine. The test mules seen earlier were found to have a single seat and not split seats like the Himalayan which is a major difference. The Scram also doesn’t get the tall windscreen or the tubular frame around the fuel tank like the Himalayan. Instead, what it gets is a fuel tank shroud with Royal Enfield badging and a small headlamp cowl in body colour.

Mechanically, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 is likely to have the same 411-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine pushing out 24 hp and 32 Nm. Of course, there is a chance the engine might be fine-tuned to suit the character of a scrambler. Hardware-wise, the Scram 411 also gets the tripper navigation system which seems to be slightly smaller with a large off-set speedometer. Unlike the Himalayan’s 21-inch front, the Scram 411 has a wider 19-inch wheel at the front. The back wheel remains unchanged at 17 inches. The Scram also gets wire-spoke wheels like the Himalayan with tyres that are dual-purpose. Dynamically, the Scram has the same telescopic fork and a monoshock that will probably be offered with a few variations from the Himalayan’s set-up. Spy shots show the Scram 411 in Royal Enfield’s red-black as well as red-white paint scheme. The Scram is likely to be priced above Rs 2 lakh and will also rival the likes of the Honda CB350RS and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 once it is launched.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Image: moto_tech_1

