Royal Enfield Celebrate Association with Indian Army

To celebrate their long-standing association with the Indian Army, Royal Enfield unveiled a special commemorative sculpture – The ‘Tornadoes Wall’.

Tornadoes Wall sculpture

The structure was inaugurated on 7 May by Lt Gen MKS Yadav, SM, DGST and Jayapradeep V, Head-Business Markets, India+, Royal Enfield. The inauguration was also attended by Mr Tejender Singh Baoni, the sculptor of the monument. The Tornadoes Wall is a mark of respect to the unrelenting valour and bravery of the soldiers of the Indian Army which stands tall in the Centre of Bengaluru. The team also unveiled the Tornadoes Coffee Table Book, which illustrates the rich history and achievements of the team since its inception.

Royal Enfield have been associated with the Indian Armed Forces since 1952 when it first started providing motorcycles to the Indian army. Till date, Royal Enfield continue to be the largest supplier of motorcycles to the armed forces and have also played a vital role in the Tornadoes’ history. The team performed their first stunt on a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in 1967.

As a tribute to the undying spirit of the Tornadoes, Royal Enfield have also designed and launched the Tornadoes collection – a limited-edition apparel range inspired by their valour, pride and patriotism. The Tornadoes Collection includes a special range of protective apparel exclusively designed for the Army Service Corps (ASC) team to perform their stunts safely. It also includes a range of graphic t-shirts, full sleeve t-shirts, sweatshirts, shirts, jackets, trousers, caps, headgear and mugs, designed for motorcycling enthusiasts and those who aspire to associate with the Tornadoes and the Royal Enfield brand. Priced from Rs 350 to Rs 5,900, the collection is available at all leading Royal Enfield stores, Shoppers Stop, Central and Globus stores across India and online at store.royalenfield.com and Amazon.com.

Story: Alshin Thomas

