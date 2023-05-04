Review – Muc-off Anti-fog Spray

As a rider, one of the most frustrating things that can happen while riding a motorcycle is the helmet visor fogging up. It can reduce vision, making it harder to see the road ahead, and can be a real hazard. That’s why pin-lock inserts have become so popular – they work by creating a sealed pocket of air that insulates the inside of the visor, preventing fogging. But what about the visors without the pin-lock inserts? They can fog up easily. So, what’s the solution? Well, here is a one-stop solution: the Muc-off Anti-fog Spray.

Fogging or misting occurs when there is a high-humidity and low-temperature atmosphere. The rider’s warm, moist breath condenses on the cold surface of the visor or eyewear and creates tiny droplets of water that appear as fog. The Muc-Off Anti-fog Spray uses cutting-edge moisture absorption technology with an anti-mist formula to create a transparent, micro-thin coating on the visor so that these tiny water droplets simply do not collect. It’s easy to apply, all there is to do is just spray it on the visor and pat it dry. One application can last up to five days.



I tried the Muc-Off Anti-fog Spray on my helmet visor and a pair of glasses which I usually wear inside my helmet, and it worked really well. So, I started using this spray as a replacement for a pin-lock insert and it’s great for keeping the sun visor and glasses fog-free, and it’s small enough to keep in one’s pocket.

The Muc-Off Anti-fog Spray won’t sound like a great value at Rs 1,070 for a 32-ml spray bottle but, it works like a charm. Interested riders may buy this online or through Big Bad Bikes in India. It’s worth having a bottle at home, especially if you happen to wear glasses and a facemask outside of riding. Overall, the Muc-Off Anti-fog Spray is a simple yet effective solution to a common problem.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



