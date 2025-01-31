Ola Launch Four New Electric Scooters

Ola are now a well-known brand when it comes to electric two-wheelers. First established in 2021, Ola have come a long way and have now launched four new electric scooters in the mass market as well as the premium market.

Here is a simple break-up of the new launches with their ex-showroom prices:

S1 Pro+ (5.3-kWh, 4.0kWh): Rs 1.70 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh

S1 Pro (4.0-kWh, 3.0-kWh): Rs 1.35 lakh and Rs 1.15 lakh

S1x+ (4.0-kWh): Rs 1.08 lakh

S1x (4.0-kWh, 3.0-kWh, 2.0-kWh): Rs 99,999; Rs 89,999; Rs 79,999

The new Gen 3 platform that Ola are using is said to reduce the cost by 11 per cent while giving a 20 per cent increase in power and range. The entire new fleet now has mid-mounted motors and they also swapped out the belt-drive system for a chain final drive. This makes maintenance easier and is relatively more cost-efficient. Featurewise, the Ola fleet gets dual-channel ABS and a patented brake-by-wire technology for electric scooters which applies the brakes based on the brake position sensor and dynamically modulates the type of braking between regenerative and mechanical braking.

The Ola S1 Pro+ comes with a 13-kW (17-hp) mid-mounted motor that can propel this vehicle from zero to 40 in 2.1 seconds, with the 5.3-kWh battery-pack. This gives an advantage of 0.02 seconds in respect to the same model with the smaller, 4.0-kWh battery. The scooter has a claimed top speed of 141 km/h (5.3 kWh) and 128 km/h (4.0 kWh). The scooters have IDC-claimed ranges of 320 km and 242 km for the 5.3-kWh and 4.0-kWh batteries respectively. The S1 Pro+ model has four riding modes: Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco.

The S1 Pro gets an 11-kW (15-hp) motor with an IDC range of 242 km or 176 km, and a top speed of 125 km/h or 117 km/h, depending on the battery pack. The S1 Pro model gets single-channel ABS with disc brakes in the front and rear.

The Ola S1x and S1x+ models do not get ABS and have only the front disc while the rear uses a drum brake. They get a 7.0-kW (9.5-hp) motor with an IDC-claimed range of 242 km, 176 km, or 108 km depending on the battery pack.

Finally, Ola also announced the launch of their electric bikes, the Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro, with prices of Rs 74,999, Rs 1.05 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, all ex-showroom.

