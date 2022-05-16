Odysse V2 and V2+ Electric Scooters Unveiled

Odysse have announced the launch of their V2 and V2+ electric scooter in India, expanding their electric two-wheeler line-up in the country. The electric scooters are priced between Rs 75,000 to Rs 97,500 (ex-showroom).

The Odysse V2 and V2+ are equipped with dual water-resistant IP 67-rated battery options, which ensure an uninterrupted driving of 150 kilometres per charge. According to Odysse, the new waterproof motor and battery significantly improve the performance and durability of their electric vehicles as well as help reduce repair and maintenance during times of rain.

Besides a wide range of colour options, Odysse also offer features such as anti-theft lock, passive battery cooling, huge under-seat storage space, 12-inch front tyre, and LED lights among others.

The company plans to expand their production capacity after the launch of these new vehicles. In addition to their Ahmedabad plant, they have also started production facilities in Mumbai and Hyderabad as well.

Story: Alshin Thomas

