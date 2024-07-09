Nexzu Roadlark Road Test Review – Electrified Solution

Nexzu Mobility sent us their electric bicycle, the Roadlark, for a road test. Here is how it went off

Story: Charan Karthik

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

In the olden days, there were bicycles that had small headlamps that lit up as you pedalled. Known as the “dynamo”, this device helped power a variety of things. Modern dynamos power USB ports and accessories. But a revolutionary trend in the present age is the integration of electricity. Bicycles were one of the earliest modes of transport that underwent electrification.

Let us consider a scenario where a person wants to burn calories but does not have the time for a workout at the gym. What would s/he do? Manage a modicum of that workout while commuting to work and get that problem sorted. The Nexzu Roadlark will help you do exactly that. It is an electric bicycle with a bunch of features that will make short rides easy.

The bicycle dons a bright red paint scheme on its steel frame, one that will immediately catch your eye. The mudguards are also of the same colour and are a snug fit for the wheels, just a few millimetres above them. This makes for a clean look; not many parts sticking out and a streamlined design overall. The bike gets disc brakes at the front and rear, enhancing its braking performance, along with a fork at the front which I found average at best for a commuter bicycle. Sliding a leg across and getting astride the bicycle wasn’t a hassle as the top tube swoops downwards, thus facilitating easy mounting and dismounting. This comes in useful while wearing trousers as you don’t have to throw your leg over and struggle. There is an LED headlamp at the front and a reflector at the rear, both mounted on the mudguards. The reflector at the front is fitted on the handlebar.









While most electric cycles have their battery inside the downtube, the Nexzu has its cuboid-shaped battery stowed neatly between the seat tube and the rear wheel. It is a 36-volt 14.5-Ah (520-Wh) pack and has a claimed range of 100 kilometres in the “pedelec mode” with minimal pedal assists, while it does a claimed 75 kilometres in the full electric “throttle mode”. The top speed, Nexzu claim, is 25 km/h, which is decent for a bicycle. The company also claims that the battery gets fully charged in three to five hours, and we recorded a time of four and a half hours for charge up to 80 per cent. Power is delivered by a 250-watt brushless DC hub-mounted motor.

While resting the hands on the handlebar, the rider will have easy access to both the light and horn switches placed one below the other. Next to it is the power and mode indicator with an on-off switch. It has three different modes: Low, Mid, and High. The difference is noticeable between the two extremes. The Roadlark gets two keys, one to switch on the battery (by inserting it into the slot on the battery pack) and the other to activate the drive train, for which the slot is located on the right-hand side of the handlebar.

Coming to the riding aspect, the bike is very easy to pedal and it takes no time for the rider to get moving. The gear ratio enables quick acceleration. As I pedalled harder, I could sense the ratio getting heavier and keeping up with the power I was putting down. This is a useful feature of this motor, for the cycle is a single-speed setup. Under braking, it does take some time for the motor to ease off but it does considerably well. The Roadlark has a very wide and chunky saddle. It has a lot of cushioning. Personally speaking, I don’t prefer excessive cushioning because it tends to get uncomfortable over long rides; however, since this one is a commuter, it was not bothersome.

This bicycle has a quick-release lever for saddle adjustments that can be done according to the rider’s height and riding style. The saddle can also be fully pushed towards the front and sort of moved out of the way, helping in the removal of the battery from the frame.





The Nexzu Roadlark comes in three variants. The most accessible one with its 5.2-Ah battery pack costs Rs 32,950, the middle one with an 8.7-Ah battery has been priced at Rs 35,950, and the top variant, which we rode for this road test, with its 14.5-Ah battery pack will set you back by Rs 39,950. Considering these price tags, the Roadlark was found to be wanting in an upmarket feel or a sense of completeness and is a little too heavy at 27 kilograms. Barring those factors, it is fun to ride and is a great way to commute without polluting the environment.