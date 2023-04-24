Next-gen KTM 390 Duke Image Leaked

The next-generation KTM 390 Duke has yet to make an official appearance. However, spy shots have been circulating for some time now, and the latest one seems to give a closer look at the plethora of updates the bike receives.

Photo credit: iamabikerdotcom

Since its debut in 2013, the KTM 390 Duke has been a game-changer. It received a major overhaul in 2017 with the BS-IV iteration. Now, after almost six years, the next-generation 390 Duke is on its way. Although many spy shots have surfaced in the past few months, the latest spy shot seems to reveal a lot more details as it is of the production-spec 390 Duke.

The visible changes include a new engine casing, revised exhaust routing, and a color scheme that is similar to the 1290 Super Duke R. The TFT screen and switchgear also appear to be new. The front fork is now adjustable, as seen from the fork cap. However, this could also be an export-spec model since KTM manufacture their smaller capacity bikes in India. It would be a major blessing for enthusiasts if they decide to provide adjustable suspension as an option for the 390 Duke.

Although not entirely visible, the bike seems to have an offset monoshock that is mounted directly to the frame. There are visible changes to the tank, giving it a sharper and edgier look, which could also mean a change in fuel tank capacity. For the first time on a sub-400-cc KTM model, the caliper and disc are now located on the right-hand side instead of the left. Just like its faired sibling, the new RC 390, the caliper is now mounted on the cast alloy wheel.

It is very likely that the new KTM 390 Duke will make its appearance soon. However, it is uncertain where it will be unveiled, as KTM has always launched the 390 Duke internationally first and then on our shores. One thing that is certain is the price. With the updates it receives, the KTM 390 Duke is likely to come with a higher price tag than its current avatar, which is priced at Rs 2.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Story: Alshin Thomas

