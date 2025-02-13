New Vespa Scooters Launched

The Vespa Tech has been launched at Rs 1.92 lakh and the Vespa S Tech at Rs 1.96 lakh, both ex-showroom while the Vespa and the Vespa S have been launched at Rs 1.32 lakh and Rs 1.36 lakh respectively, ex-showroom.

The newly launched Vespa Tech and the Vespa S Tech come in125- and150-cc variants and the engines are air-cooled, triple-valved and have an SOHC. The 125-cc engine produces 9.5 hp and 10.1 Nm of torque at 5,600 rpm while the 150-cc engine produces 11.4 hp and 11.6 Nm of torque at 6,100 rpm. The scooters have a full steel body construction and they get a 200-mm disc brake at the front and a 140-mm disc brake at the rear.

They also get new features like key-less ignition, TFT smart dash, Bluetooth integration and navigation ability. The Vespa Tech comes in three colours which are Special Edition – Qala, Energico Blue and Grigio Grey and the Vespa S Tech comes in two colours which are Nero Black and Pearl White.

The Vespa and the Vespa S also come with the same 125- and 150-cc engines but all you will get is a semi-digital instrument cluster. The Vespa comes in seven different colours which are Verde Amabile, Rosso Red, Pearl White, Nero Black, Azzurro Provenza, Blue and Pearl White and Orange and Pearl White. The Vespa S comes in eight different colours which are Verde Ambizioso, Oro, Pearl White, Nero Black, Giallo Yellow, Arancio Impulsivo, Read and Pearl White and Black and Pearl White. There is also a Vespa S Oro variant which comes with a gold tint.

Commenting on the launch, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “Vespa has always been more than just a mode of transport since its inception. It’s a cultural icon, a symbol of self-expression for many generations, and an inspiration for artists and creators. Every decade the Vespa has undergone evolution attracting newer enthusiasts for the brand. As Vespa completes over a decade in India, Vespa’s introduction of an all- new 2025 product portfolio with futuristic features, vibrant and appealing palette has been in the making. It is a significant transition celebrating a new decade and being relevant to a new generation of customers. In India, Vespa occupies the luxury scooter segment, and we intend to grow it as a luxury-lifestyle brand. 2025 is start of new era of Vespa in India and I am quite excited with the possibilities that it brings.”

The new 2025 Vespa portfolio will be available at all Vespa dealerships across India from 25 February 2025.

