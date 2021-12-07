New Triumph Tiger 1200 Family Globally Unveiled

The new generation Triumph Tiger 1200 has been a hot topic of conversation ever since the manufacturers teased the motorcycle. The wait is finally over as the bike has been globally unveiled and here is a list of things to know.

As expected, the design of the new Triumph Tiger 1200 has been inspired by the Tiger 900 range. The bike is lighter, slimmer, and more powerful when compared to the previous generation model. There are five variants on offer where the road-focused GT range includes three models and the Rally range gets two models. The five models are named GT, GT Pro, GT Explorer, Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. The GT models ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast aluminium wheels. On the other hand, the Rally models make use of 21-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless spoked wheels.

Triumph has managed to shred over 25 kg of weight from the previous generation model. They also claim that this has made it 17 kg lighter than its closest shaft-drive competitor. This weight reduction comes from the new lightweight chassis with a bolt-on rear aluminium subframe and pillion hangers. The features distinguishing the Explorer models from the other variants is that they make use of a 30-litre fuel tank compared to the 20-litre fuel tank on the other variants and are also equipped with a new Triumph Blind Spot Radar System that has been developed in partnership with Continental.

The 1160-cc triple-cylinder motor is now more powerful putting out 150 hp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 130 Nm at 7,000 rpm. This translates to a 9 hp increase in power compared to the older model. Triumph says that they have enhanced the responsiveness and tractability of the motor. The acceleration is also said to have improved and provide a more exciting mid-range and top-end feel.

Suspension duties are handled by a new Showa semi-active suspension set-up. Braking top-spec Brembo Stylema monobloc brakes with optimised cornering ABS. The GT models ride on Metzeler Tourance tyres, while the Rally models feature Metzeler Karoo off-road tyres The all-new 7-inch TFT instruments with integrated My Triumph Connectivity System. The electronics suite has also been upgraded and offers six riding modes, cornering ABS, Triumph Shift Assist (standard on all except GT), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (standard on GT Explorer and Rally Explorer only and Hill Hold assist(not available on GT). Heated grips and seats are also standard features on both the Explorer models.

Like all Triumph motorcycles, there are over 50 genuine accessories on offer for capability, comfort, style, technology, and protection. The bike is set to make its way to the Indian market very soon. Stay tuned for more details and a review as soon as we get a chance to ride it.