New Ducati Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 Unveiled with All-new Engine

The new Ducati Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 have been unveiled now with the all-new 890-cc V2 engine

EICMA (Esposizione Internationale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori) always is a treat for us motorcycling enthusiasts, even more so if Ducati have something cool in store for us. The new V2 engine is the lightest twin-cylinder produced by Ducati.

The new Ducati V2 engine

The new Ducati V2 engine is an 890-cc unit homologated to the Euro5+ standard, equipped with a variable valve timing system and aluminium liners. Weighing in at just 54.4 kg, the new Ducati V2 engine is the lightest Ducati twin ever produced. It is 9.4 kg lighter compared to the Superquadro 955, 5.9 kg lighter compared to the Testastretta Evoluzione, and 5.8 kg lighter compared to the Scrambler Desmodue. The valve clearance check is set for every 30,000 km.







The new Ducati Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2

Now, on to the interesting stuff. The new Ducati Panigale V2, aka the baby Panigale, and the new Streetfighter V2 have lost some weight and some power. However, the new Panigale marks a significant era for the Italian manufacturer because it has been designed totally from scratch and it is the lightest Panigale ever made. It weighs 17 kg less than the previous model. That is a whole chunk of weight reduction. Both the bikes make 120 hp at 10,750 rpm and 93.3 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm. The Panigale V2 weighs 179 kg while the V2 S weighs three kg lighter. Both kerb weight.

The previous generation of the Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 had the 955-cc Superquadro engine which made over 150 hp. The new V2 might feel like a step down in terms of outright power figures on paper, but Ducati say that, due to the weight saving, the bikes are now more agile, which makes up for the drop in power.

During development tests on track, the new Panigale V2 proved to be as fast as the previous model, despite the older one being more track-oriented.

Ducati have tweaked the riding position for comfort and the heat management has also been worked upon. The new Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 get a conventional double-sided swingarm as the company bid goodbye to the cool-looking single-sided unit. Both the bikes have a 15-litre fuel tank. The Panigale V2 has an 837-mm seat height, while the Streetfighter V2’s seat is set slightly taller at 838 mm. Ducati have also given both the bikes a twin-exit underseat exhaust design, similar to some of their older models.

The standard Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 are equipped with a Marzocchi fork at the front and a KYB monoshock at the rear (both fully-adjustable), while the Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S variants both come with Öhlins at both ends. Braking duties are handled by twin 320-mm discs at the front with Brembo Monobloc M50 callipers and a single 245-mm rear disc. There is Pirelli rubber on both bikes, with Diablo Rosso IV tyres being offered in 120/70 R17 (front) and 190/55 R17 (rear) sizes. Both the Ducati Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 come with a suite of electronics and rider aids like riding modes, traction control, ABS, wheelie control, engine brake control, and a bidirectional quick-shifter. All information is controlled and displayed via a 5.0-inch TFT instrument display. The S variant comes with a single-seat as standard and the base variant has provisions to carry a pillion.





The new Ducati V2s are now direct rivals to the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R9 and MT-09; and KTM’s 990 RC R and 990 Duke.