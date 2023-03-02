Muc-Off’s Sole Distributor in India is Now Big Bad Bikes

Big Bad Bikes are now Muc-off’s exclusive distributor in India. In terms of motorcycle care and maintenance products, Muc-Off is a world leader.

Rex and Marilyn Trimnell launched X-Lite UK back in 1991. Rex produced a flawlessly pink spray to clean his work equipment after creating the first twin-crown bicycle fork in the history of the planet.



Muc-Off were created not long after news spread that Rex’s cleaner was the greatest invention since bread. Top riders increasingly favour Muc-Off over other brands. They offer a wide variety of supplies, including lubricants, protection, cleaning, and rider care items.

Big Bad Bikes are Indian wholesalers who offer high-end aftermarket motorbike accessories from all around the world. Big Bad Bikes were founded in 2014 with the intention of meeting the demands of India’s expanding luxury motorbike industry.



The cleaning range include the list of products:

Muc-Off Nano Tech Bike Cleaner – 1L

Muc-Off Punk Powder Bike Cleaner – 4 Pack

Muc-Off Waterless Wash – 750ml

Muc-Off 2 in 1 Chenille Microfiber Wash Mitt

Muc-Off Motorcycle Chain Cleaner – 400ml

Muc-Off Motorcycle Chain Brush

Protection range includes:

Muc-Off Motorcycle Protectant – 500ml

Muc-Off Motorcycle Speed Polish – 400ml

Lube range includes:

Muc-Off Off-Road Lube – 400ml

Muc-Off Wet Chain Lube – 400ml

Muc-Off Motorcycle Dry Chain Lube – 400ml

Muc-Off All Weather Chain Lube – 400ml

Helmet care range includes:

Muc-Off Foam Fresh – 400ml

Muc-Off Anti-Fog Treatment – 32ml



Interested buyers can directly go to their official website https://bigbadbikes.com and their store located in Bengaluru and buy motorcycle cleaners, lubricants, protection and other products from the Muc-Off product line.

Vaibhav Kashyap



