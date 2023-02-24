River Launch Indie – SUV Of Scooters

New electric vehicle manufacturing companies have flooded the Indian market recently. The most recent in line is Bengaluru-based firm River, which has launched the Indie electric scooter as their first EV. This e-scooter is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), and deliveries are expected to start in August.

With its lock-load pannier mounts, crash protectors, front foot-pegs and the largest storage capacity, it prioritises practicality. As a result, it is called “SUV of scooters”. The broadest seat in this segment, a substantial 20-inch footboard, enormous 43-litre under-seat storage with a light, and a 12-litre glove box on the front apron further emphasise the vehicle’s utility.

In addition to its more useful features, Indie is equipped with LED headlamps, a six-inch fully digital LED instrument panel, USB connections in the glove box and handlebars and reverse parking assistance. The instrument console supports updates over the air (OTA) and provides all the necessary information.

As for performance, the scooter can sprint 0-40 km/h in 3.9 seconds and can clock a top speed of 90 km/h. Equipped with a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with IP67 rating and a 6.7 kW electric motor provide Indie with its power. Its belt-driven PMSM has a maximum output of 9 hp and 26 Nm of torque. Users are also given three ride modes to choose from – Eco, Ride and Rush. It has a claimed gradeability of 18 degrees.

According to the manufacturer, the scooter can travel upto 120 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in five hours using the standard charger.

The dual-cradle tubular steel frame supports River Indie. This e-scooter is equipped with telescopic forks at the front and twin hydraulic rear springs at the rear. The scooter has 14-inch alloy wheels and can be stopped using a combi-brake system in addition to front and rear disc brakes measuring 240 mm and 200 mm respectively. It has a 770 mm seat height and 165 mm of ground clearance.

It also includes accessories, like pannier boxes, phone holder, protective windshield and more. There are three different colour options for the e-scooter, including Monsoon Blue, Summer Red, and Spring Yellow. While River plans to expand to 50 cities across India by 2024, sales of this battery-powered scooter will currently be limited to Bengaluru.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



