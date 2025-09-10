Moto Morini Announces Festive Price Cuts on Seiemmezzo Range

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Morini has announced festive season benefits on its Seiemmezzo Retro Street and Scrambler models in India.

Moto Morini’s Seiemmezzo range, positioned as the Italian brand’s accessible entry point into the premium middleweight motorcycle segment, are now more accessible than ever, thanks to the newly announced festive season benefits.

The bikes, previously priced at Rs 5.20 lakh (ex-showroom), are now available at Rs 4.29 lakh, offering a price reduction of Rs 91,000. In addition, customers purchasing before September 21 can avail of an extra GST benefit of up to Rs 33,000.

To make ownership more accessible, Moto Morini has also rolled out festive finance schemes that include low EMI options, attractive interest rates, tenures of up to 60 months, spot approvals, and loan coverage of up to 95 per-cent. Notably, no income proof is required under the scheme.

Bookings and test rides are now open at Moto Vault-authorised dealerships across India. The offer is valid until the 22nd of September, 2025.

Story: Abhisu Poddar