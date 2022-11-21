Matter Unveiled the 07

Matter have taken the wraps off the 07 which is also a geared electric motorbike, first of its kind. The vehicle will be manufactured from its facility in Ahmedabad and will be available across major cities in India.

The bike is powered by a 5-kWh power pack with a 10.5-kW (14.3 hp) motor that sends power to the rear wheels. The bike has been developed with keeping the Indian environment and use applications in mind. It has multiple patented technologies including the Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System (IITMS) that uses active liquid cooling technology that ensures the optimum performance of all constituents of the pack. The Battery Management System (BMS) on the pack constantly monitors and optimises the system for efficiency, security, and reliability. The power pack is also equipped with multiple sensors at key locations that keep a regular tab on parameters such as temperature, current, and voltage to ensure that the complete system is always functioning within the desired operating range.

Matter has developed matterDrive 1.0, a revolutionary propulsion system that combines an electric motor with the Matter Hypershift manual gearbox, that provides complete control of the power delivery to the rider. The 10.5kW electric motor paired with the proprietary sequential manual transmission expands the performance range of the drivetrain and provides consistent power delivery, flat torque, and efficiency.

The patented liquid cooling technology that simultaneously cools the rotor and stator enables faster heat withdrawal from the electric motor, even when the vehicle is not moving. The company claims that the drivetrain has also been subjected to extensive testing and validation at Matter’s facility to ensure that it not only meets the evolving stringent standards on performance and safety such as AIS 041 and IP65 but also capable of meeting extreme performance requirements.The motorbike supports both standard and fast charging through a common connector. The vehicle is equipped with a standard on-board 1-kW Intelligent Charger, matterCharge 1.0, that offers the flexibility and convenience of charging the vehicle at any 5A, 3-pin plug point. The on-board charger can charge the vehicle in less than five hours and has an over charge protection as well.

The bike equips bi-functional LED projector headlamp, split LED tail lamps, body-integrated front turn signals, a translucent shroud, and an exposed spinner attached to the motor. The vehicle also packs utility elements such as a storage space with built-in lights and a smart mobile charging port. Other noteworthy features include a touch enabled 7-inch Vehicle Instrument Cluster (VIC), 4G connectivity and Android software, running the intuitive UI that provides the rider with all the information they need: speed, gear position, riding mode, navigation, media and call control to name a few. The connected mobile application enables a seamless integration to vehicle controls such as remote lock/unlock, geofencing, live location tracking, vehicle health monitoring and provides the rider with personalised ride statistics, charging status and push navigation. A proximity based key fob and passive keyless entry system allows the rider to lock/unlock the vehicle by just approaching the vehicle. Matter has designed and developed the motorbike to perform with an operating ambient temperature of -10 degrees to 55 degrees (C). The bike gets front and rear disc brakes with ABS.



Founder and Group CEO, Mohal Lalbhai, said – “This is a huge milestone in the journey with Arun, Prasad, Saran, and the 300 innovators at Matter. With many firsts, I am proud to say that this motorbike will be leading us into the future that we all have dreamt about. Our vision has motivated us to challenge the status quo, remain persistent and resilient towards the goal, and walk a difficult path with agility. Today we accelerate India’s journey to electrification as India rides on motorbikes.”



Story: Sumesh Soman



Also read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launch in January 2023