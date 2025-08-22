Low Cost ‘X’ High Tech

The 125-cc motorcycle segment is heating up and Hero has fanned the flames higher, rather, even glamourised it with the all-new Glamour X. We ride it in and around the ‘Pink City’, Jaipur.

Story: Salman Bargir

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

It has been 20 years since the first Glamour debuted in 2005. From its Hero-Honda origins to wearing the Hero badge today, the Glamour has evolved steadily. It may not be as widely spoken of as the Hero Splendor or the Bajaj Pulsar. However, it has carved out its own space, just like an actor that plays strong supporting characters but not lead ones. The numbers speak for themselves, reportedly, 8 million Hero Glamour motorcycles have been sold in the past two decades.

Being the latest Glamour, the all-new Glamour X sports a sculpted and hunky design giving it an aggressive look. Hero wanted to give this premium commuter a dominating–in Hero’s words–‘Badi Gaadi’, or big-bike, feel with a commanding road presence. The shrouds on the 10-litre fuel-tank resemble broad and strong shoulders. Panels extending from sides of the pillion seat add bulk. Together they give the motorcycle a muscular stance. The overall fit and finish are better than some other models in their portfolio, except for the windscreen, which shook considerably and seemed poorly integrated.

It being my first time at the flag-off of a new motorcycle ride, I was excited to ride it in a city where I had never ridden before. Sitting on the bike, I hoped that riding an all-new machine, on roads personally uncharted, would challenge me and in turn reveal if the motorcycle is easy for any rider to adapt to. Its long, wide and comfortable seat is at a height of 790 mm, allowing my feet to reach the ground with reasonable ease.

As the ride was flagged off, I fired up the engine, ready to roll. The first leg of my ride was on the highway. Thoughtful ergonomics and switch-gear placement helped me get familiar with the motorcycle instantly. The riding triangle, formed by the forward set foot pegs and wider handlebar put me in an upright commanding position, making for a relaxed ride. The motorcycle feels planted and inspires confidence, even during short higher-speed bursts.

Naturally, the first feature I put to the test was the ride-by-wire system — a segment-first addition on the Glamour X, marking a big step up for the 125-cc commuter class. It feels smooth and responses differ depending on the riding mode selected, the next feature I tried out.

Not one but a trio of riding modes, Eco, Road and Power, is on offer. The distinction between the three modes lies in throttle response: “Eco” brings a marked delay in acceleration, “Road” delivers a steady build-up, while “Power” feels the sharpest of them all. How it helps achieve the claimed figure of 65 km/l remains to be seen for some other day.

The intuitive 4.2-inch instrumentation with Bluetooth connectivity is legible, presenting all the essentials—including riding mode, gear position, range, distance to empty and cruise control information—at a glance.

Next up was cruise control. The pre-conditions–a pre-check of the system to function as expected– to enable it are simple. I was told that it can be used only in third, fourth and fifth gears above speeds of 30 km/h. After ignition the clutch and either of the brakes have to be operated at least once for the system to register that they are functioning as intended.

To enable cruise control, press its button located on the right hand side on the handle bar.

A blue symbol blinks on the LCD indicating it has been enabled. Maintain the required speed, then press the same button downward to activate it and the speed will be set. The system will then maintain the set speed in the same gear, unless it is deactivated by applying either of the brakes or clasping the clutch lever. To resume, press the switch upward. I tried the feature and feel its usefulness depends on the rider and is more suitable on highways and open roads where holding a steady speed is easier. It will particularly appeal to those who enjoy cruising without keeping constant pressure on the throttle. In my short tests across all three modes, it functioned reliably, even on uphill and downhill sections to the forts.

Whilst heading towards the forts I rode the motorcycle in the city for a brief time. Its light weight and nimble characteristic makes it easy to manoeuvre in traffic and avoid the larger potholes, the smaller ones that I couldn’t avoid were soaked up without any qualms, a sign of a good suspension.

On the winding road up to the Nahargarh fort, the motorcycle was content in third gear for most of the climb. While Eco mode manages the ascent, Road mode is preferable. Switching to Power mode, I carried more speed through corners, the Glamour X remained reassuring and was fun. It does not throw up any surprise, with 18-inch wheels on both the ends dressed in 80/100 and 100/80 JK tyres on the front and rear, the motorcycle feels in control all the while. During hard-braking tests, however, the Panic Brake Alert system failed to engage as expected. Braking performance itself could also be better, particularly the rear 130-mm drum. The 240-mm disc unit on the front is satisfactory.

A small under-seat storage compartment adds a touch of practicality. I managed to fit a power bank, charging cable, and adapter with room left for a few small trinkets.

I remember the Glamour as the first Indian motorcycle to receive a programmed fuel injected (PGM-Fi) engine. The all-new Hero Glamour X is equipped with an engine that is refined and feels suitable for daily commutes, long trips in and around urban cities as well as for trips that rural commuters make across villages and towns. Furthermore, the clutch lever is light and effortless to use and gear shifts are good too. The suspension setup is well tuned, and strikes a good balance that suits the motorcycle’s commuter-oriented utility.

The Glamour X feels right for anyone that is seeking a motorcycle that looks stylish, is tech savvy, offers a relaxed riding experience with a hint of sportiness and more importantly is also affordable. We will know more about it when we test it later.

Also Read: Hero Glamour X 125, with Features Rivaling Much Larger Motorcycles, Launched in India