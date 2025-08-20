Hero Glamour X 125, with Features Rivaling Much Larger Motorcycles, Launched in India

Cruise control? Check. Ride modes? Check. Ride-by-wire? Check. 125-cc engine? Check and check!

Hero MotoCorp has just launched what it claims to be India’s most futuristic 125cc motorcycle yet, the Hero Glamour X 125. Boasting a raft of advanced tech such as cruise control, ride modes, and ride-by-wire, the Glamour X 125 is available in two variants, priced at Rs 90,000 for the drum variant and Rs 1 lakh for the disc variant, ex-showroom.

Motive power comes from Hero’s Sprint-EBT (Smooth Power Response and Instant Torque with Engine Balancer Technology) 124.7-cc engine, producing 11.55 PS at 8250 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 6500 rpm, with a revised cam profile and optimized gear ratios for instant throttle response. There’s also a silent cam chain and balancer shaft for better refinement and a smoother ride. The gearbox is a five-speeder.

Headlining the Glamour X 125’s tech features is its ride-by-wire throttle, a feature usually seen on much bigger motorcycles that also endows this new machine with cruise control. So, not only is it the first 125cc motorcycle we’ve seen with this feature, it’s also the least expensive. There are also three riding modes–Rain, Eco and Power–and a massive colour TFT instrument console which supports Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation as well as SMS and call alert functions.

Rounding off the list is what Hero terms Low Battery Kick Startability powered by AERA (Advanced Electronic Ride Assist) Tech, essentially a worry-free kickstarter for low-battery situations, and Panic Brake Alert to automatically warn trailing vehicles during emergency braking.

In terms of convenience features, there’s an underseat utility box, offering storage for two mobile phones, a tool kit, and a first-aid kit; and a 2 amp USB Type-C charging port.

With the launch of the Hero Glamour X 125, Hero now has six variants of the Glamour motorcycle in its current portfolio.