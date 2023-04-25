KTM 890 SMT Unveiled

KTM have launched the 890 SMT, their ”ultimate Supermoto Tourer”, reviving the ‘SMT’ moniker after almost a decade.

It has been a decade since the KTM 990 SMT fell from the line-up. When adventure-tourers became popular, they overshadowed the relevance of supermoto motorcycles. Since then, KTM have managed to evolve their entire line-up; the KTM Adventure and Duke motorcycles are now incredibly advanced and superlative at ticking a number of performance boxes. Our guess is that, being the crazy bike-makers they are, they realised its time to relaunch another hooligan, the SMT.

What do you get when you combine the KTM 890 Duke and the 890 Adventure R? A supermoto which is essentially a dirt bike at heart with slick tyres and 17-inch wheels. KTM claims the 890 SMT is a mixture of low weight, high torque and responsiveness, big in agility, with a lot of stability and acute rider feedback with road-going brilliance and touring prowess. There are not many bikes out there that allow a rider to attack a hill-climb and then also settle in for a comfortable cruise back home.

The 15.8-litre tank has been slimmed down, while the 860-mm seat height is similiar to the Adventure R’s, but tweaked to suit the SMT’s intended usage. The LED headlight cluster is the same as that of the Adventure R, but with a short windscreen and a ‘double’ front fender. KTM also state that the chassis is similiar to the Adventure R’s, but with a tighter geometry, a longer swingarm and WP Apex suspension components at either end, with 180 mm of travel, front and rear.

The 17-inch alloy wheels have been borrowed from the 890 Duke R, with grippy Michelin PowerGP rubber as standard. Braking duties are handled by twin 320-mm discs up front and a 300-mm disc at the rear.

Propelling this 194-kg bike is KTM’s LC8c engine, an 889-cc, parallel-twin motor that churns out 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. KTM have loaded the 890 SMT with an array of electronic aids, including switchable rider modes – Street, Rain and Sport, expandable by an optional ‘track’ mode that is customizable. It also features cornering ABS, traction control and of course, the special ‘supermoto ABS’ mode. All of these aids are governed by a 9.1 MP accelerometer, with 6D sensitivity. Other optional extras include heated grips, a ‘Motor Slip Regulation’ add-on (engine braking software), a quick-shifter and cruise control.

The motorcycle is spectacular to look at with its crossover design. KTM decided to launch the 890 SMT the same way, by handing the bike over to former AMA Superbike and Supermoto racer, and Pikes Peak Hillclimb winner, Chris Fillmore, who gave a spectacular show of letting the SMT loose on a mountain climb in Sardinia. KTM say this is what they made the bike for, carving corners, but also being able to cover the distance between them with ease.

There is no update as to which continents besides Europe will receive this supermoto monster as of yet. So we wait.

Story: Alshin Thomas

