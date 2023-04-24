Harley-Davidson X 500 Unveiled

The Harley-Davidson X 500 was unveiled by Harley-Davidson and QJMotor, the second product of their collaboration after the X 350.

The X 500 has been officially launched in the Chinese market. Although there is currently no evidence that it will be imported into other markets, there is a possibility that it may be launched in select global markets.



Although QJMotor and Harley-Davidson assert that the Sportster was a design influence on the X 500, the fuel tank doesn’t quite have the same shape as the famous tear-drop. Although the rear fender is similar to the classic Sportster. Similar to the X 350, the Benelli Leoncino 500 is essentially a QJMotor motorcycle that has the Harley-Davidson styling wrapped around it. The wheels, suspension, steel trellis frame, engine, and exhaust all resemble those on the Leoncino almost exactly.

The 500-cc, DOHC, eight-valve, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine has a six-speed gearbox and is rated at 47.6 hp and 46 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is 2,135 mm long, has a seat height of 820 mm, and has a ground clearance of 153 mm. The fuel tank has a 13-litre capacity.



A 50-mm inverted fork with adjustable rebound and a single rear shock with adjustable rebound damping and preload make up the suspension system. Maxxis Supermaxx ST tyres in sizes 120/70 ZR17 up front and 160/60 ZR17 at the back are mounted on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels. Twin discs with four-piston fixed calipers up front and a single-piston floating caliper at the rear, with standard ABS, make up the braking system.



There are three colour choices: Vibrant Orange, Bright Silver, and Dazzling Black. Pricing is still to be announced.



