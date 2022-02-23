KTM 390 Adventure/Enduro Spotted Testing

An off-road-biased prototype KTM 390 Adventure/Enduro was spotted on test at the Austrian firm’s base recently. To make things more exciting, it appears to have a brand-new frame and suspension along the lines of the manufacturer’s popular enduro models.

Off-road based KTM 390 spotted on test in Austria

The prototype KTM 390 Adventure/Enduro from the spy shots suggest that it is still in the early stages of development. It seems that the engineers at KTM have put together parts from their other models, to get this prototype on the road. It has a 690 Enduro-style fender at the front, a bash plate, headlight from the 390 Adventure and a rectangular box for a fuel tank (certainly not part of the final design). Rumours say it could either be the new generation KTM 390 Adventure R or it could be an Enduro model. Pierer Mobility AG, KTM’s parent company, had said a few years ago that they have plans to work on an Enduro 390 model, so it is highly likely that this could be it.

Even so, this prototype seems to have the frame of the next-generation 390 Duke with a conventional trellis. The new design has the trellis sections on each side sitting higher than before and revisions have been made to the thickness of the tubes, most probably for improved rigidity. This also means that, the engine will be exposed better. This is the same design that was seen in the spy pictures of the next-generation 125, 250 and 390 Dukes.

Another noticeable difference that can be seen on the prototype is the swingarm design. It appears to be machined from billet aluminum and looks more curved, presumably to add more ground clearance and to support the suspension travel that an off-road machine requires. The silencer looks similar to the current units on the 390 Duke and Adventure but the collector box seems to have undergone a major revision.

If this prototype is for the 390 Adventure, KTM are taking it in an off-road direction by adding a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels with spoked rims, the standard size for off-road motorcycles. Anyhow, it is clearly still in the early stages of development, so it is unlikely to be launched this year. Instead, it is likely that KTM’s 390 range revamp will begin with the new 390 Duke for 2023, with the 390 Adventure in tow and potentially derived from this prototype.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Images: Benhard M. Höhne/BMH-Images

Read more: Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launching Soon