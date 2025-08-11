KTM 160 Duke Launched in India at Rs 1.85 Lakh

With the 125 Duke now gone, the new 160 Duke will become the entry level model for Indians to step into the KTM family with

KTM India has added a new entry point to its naked street bike lineup with the launch of the KTM 160 Duke. Priced at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle will be available in three colours—Electronic Orange, Atlantic Blue, and Silver Metallic Matte—with bookings now open at KTM dealerships and the brand’s official website.

Billed by KTM as its first motorcycle expressly made for India, the 160 Duke is powered by a 164.2-cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled SOHC engine producing 19 hp at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm, making it the most powerful model in the 160 cc segment. The engine is paired with KTM’s signature split trellis frame, designed for stability and agility.

Suspension duties are handled by a WP Apex fork with a hollow axle for added rigidity. The bike features lightweight “bionic” wheels and a lighter hugger tube to reduce unsprung mass. Braking hardware includes a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc. Other equipment highlights include a 5-inch LCD display, cast pillion step holders, and a compact grab rail.

With the 160 Duke, KTM now offers four naked street models in India ranging from 160-cc to 400-cc, comfortably targeting almost all riders looking to step into the affordable sports motorcycle segment.