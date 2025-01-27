Keeway K300 SF Launched in India

The Keeway K300 SF has been launched in India starting from Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, for the first 100 customers. The bike is similar to its predecessor the K300N but wears a lower price-tag.

Hungarian bike makers Keeway saw India as a market for the K300 SF. This bike runs on a 292.4-cc, DOHC four-valve, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. It makes 27.5 hp at 8,750 rpm while generating 25 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. All this power is put to the ground through the 140/60-17 rear tyre. The front tyre is 110/70-17. The bike is equipped with dual-channel ABS.

The Keeway K300 SF weighs 151 kg and has a fuel-tank capacity of 12.5 litres. The bike also has a ground clearance of 150 mm along with a non-adjustable 35-mm upside-down fork at the front, and a preload adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear. With a six-speed transmission and two riding modes, the bike could really be competitive in our market given the attractive price-tag. The bike comes in three matte colour options: white, black, and red.

We like the design of the bike; a matte black colour option never disappoints. The small details such as the single-sided tyre hugger and the underbelly exhaust make it a very compelling bike in its category. Will the Indian market think the same and give this Hungarian bike a chance? Let us know in the comments.

