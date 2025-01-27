Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Keeway K300 SF Launched in India

by Leave a Comment

The Keeway K300 SF has been launched in India starting from Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, for the first 100 customers. The bike is similar to its predecessor the K300N but wears a lower price-tag.

Keeway K300SF Matte black

Hungarian bike makers Keeway saw India as a market for the K300 SF. This bike runs on a 292.4-cc, DOHC four-valve, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. It makes 27.5 hp at 8,750 rpm while generating 25 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. All this power is put to the ground through the 140/60-17 rear tyre. The front tyre is 110/70-17. The bike is equipped with dual-channel ABS.

The Keeway K300 SF weighs 151 kg and has a fuel-tank capacity of 12.5 litres. The bike also has a ground clearance of 150 mm along with a non-adjustable 35-mm upside-down fork at the front, and a preload adjustable monoshock suspension at the rear. With a six-speed transmission and two riding modes, the bike could really be competitive in our market given the attractive price-tag. The bike comes in three matte colour options: white, black, and red. 

We like the design of the bike; a matte black colour option never disappoints. The small details such as the single-sided tyre hugger and the underbelly exhaust make it a very compelling bike in its category. Will the Indian market think the same and give this Hungarian bike a chance? Let us know in the comments.

Read more: Keeway V302c ride review, 300cc V-Twin cruiser.

p.chhabra@nextgenpublishing.net'

Pavit Chhabra – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

All-new Hero Xoom 125 Launched
Hero Xoom 160 Launched at Rs 1.48 lakh
Suzuki Unveil e-Access and More at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap