Keeway Hypevolt-R launched in India

Keeway has entered India’s burgeoning electric scooter market with its Hypevolt-R performance oriented scooter.

Story: Salman Bargir

The e-scooter sports a futuristic design with boomerang-style panels on the sides and similar DRLs flanking the LED projector headlight. Viewed in profile, the electric scooter visibly has a long wheelbase. There is also a prominent central spine that likely houses the removable dual-battery setup. A flat split-seat, at a height of 770 mm, offers 27-litres of under-seat storage. The rear is sporty and bobber-inspired.

Further, it is powered by a 5-kWh dual-battery setup that delivers a claimed range of 180 km. The removable parallel battery packs can be charged either while installed in the scooter or separately at home. Using the onboard charger, the batteries can be replenished from 0 to 80 per cent state of charge (SoC) in a claimed three hours.

The Hypevolt-R is equipped with a frame-mounted Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) that produces 12 kW (16.3-hp) and 72 Nm. Claimed performance figures include a 0–40 km/h sprint in 2.3 seconds, a top speed of 115 km/h, and a gradeability of 30 degrees. The electric scooter also features three ride modes—Eco, Normal, and Sport.

It rides on 14-inch wheels shod with 100/80 front and 120/70 rear tyres. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a five-step adjustable rear suspension, while ground clearance stands at 130 mm.

Additionally, the Keeway Hypevolt-R comes equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT display featuring Bluetooth connectivity, along with USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports. Rider assistance features include reverse mode, traction control (TC), dual-channel ABS, hill hold assist, hill descent control, cruise control, blind-spot detection, and a rear-view camera.

Available in Crystal White and Platinum Grey colour options for Rs 1.99 lakh ex-showroom, interested buyers can book the Hypevolt-R on Keeway’s official website for Rs 5,000.

Also Read: Vida Unveils New Brand Identity, Secures Asia Book of Records Title