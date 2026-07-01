Vida Unveils New Brand Identity, Secures Asia Book of Records Title

Vida’s new brand identity reflects the brand’s expanded mobility vision.

Vida, the electric mobility brand powered by Hero, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity, marking its latest evolution since its global debut in 2022. The rebranding comes as the company expands beyond its initial premium electric scooter offerings, and into a broader electric mobility ecosystem that includes family and commuter scooters, the DIRT.E off-road range, and the Novus future mobility platform.

The updated visual identity is intended to reflect Vida’s broader vision of delivering clean, intuitive and dependable mobility solutions. The new geometric “V” emblem, derived from the logo of Hero MotoCorp, its parent brand, shifts the left pillar of Hero’s “H” into a forward-leaning 30-degree shape, which the brand says symbolises growth and progress. The refreshed branding retains the “powered by Hero” endorsement, highlighting the support of the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. This is complemented by “The Voom”, a kinetic design system and electric sonic signature created for use across products and digital interfaces.

Vida emphasises the new identity is guided by the belief that aspiration should be accessible rather than exclusive, using a visual palette that combines black and white to convey strength and clarity, while orange represents energy, optimism and movement.

To commemorate the launch, Vida secured a place in the Asia Book of Records for the largest brand logo. The brand achieved the feat using the Vida VX2, DIRT.E K3, Novus NEX 1 and Hero Xpulse bikes, arranging an installation spanning a whopping 35,292 square feet.

Vida’s refreshed identity will be introduced in phases across the brand’s physical, digital and connected platforms, including future product launches. The company said the rebranding marks the next stage of its growth strategy, aimed at making advanced and dependable mobility solutions more accessible to a wider customer base.