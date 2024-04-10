Bike India

Jawa Perak Stealth Launched from Rs 2.13 lakh

The Jawa Perak has always been an unconventional offering in the crowded retro motorcycle market, and Jawa have refreshed it for the current model year with a new Stealth dual-tone model, sporting a combination of matte black and matte grey paint. The price remains the same at Rs 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

The paint is not the only thing new about the Jawa Perak Stealth, as the fuel-filler cap and the tank badge are now finished in brass for added retro quotient, the foot-pegs have been moved forward by 155 mm, and the rider can admire this new, more relaxed riding position from the new quilted, tan seat.

The Jawa Perak’s sibling, the Jawa 42 Bobber, gets some revisions as well, notably the price tag, which has dropped to Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Moonstone White colour. The foot-pegs are moved forward, as on the Perak. Also, there are two colourways, Mystic Copper and Jasper Red dual-tone, both offered either with spoke or cast alloy wheels. Speaking of the cast alloy wheels, these are new diamond-cut units. The Jawa 42 Bobber range is topped off by the Black Mirror—a black and chrome edition which has no relation to that British TV show.

The entire price list of the Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber product line is as follows:

ModelVariantPrice
Jawa PerakStealth Rs 2.13 lakh
Jawa 42 BobberMoonstone WhiteRs 2.09 lakh
Jawa 42 BobberMystic Copper Spoke WheelRs 2.12 lakh
Jawa 42 BobberMystic Copper Alloy WheelRs 2.19 lakh
Jawa 42 BobberJasper Red Dual-tone Spoke WheelRs 2.15 lakh
Jawa 42 BobberJasper Red Dual-tone Alloy WheelRs 2.20 lakh
Jawa 42 BobberBlack MirrorRs 2.29 lakh

The main rival of the Jawa Perak and the Jawa 42 Bobber is the Royal Enfield Meteor, for which prices start at Rs 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sayantan De

