Jawa 42 Gets Multiple Updates; Prices Start from Rs 1.73 lakh

The focus of this update is the new J-Panther engine with many small revisions. Previously the Jawa 42 cost Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jawa 42 have been revised with prices now starting at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom) which is less than the previous iteration, which retailed at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Rarely do we see a new model costing less than the outgoing one, so this should be a cause for celebration. The bike comes in three variants:

Single-channel ABS with spoke wheels, starting from Rs 1.73 lakh

Dual-channel ABS with spoke wheels, starting from Rs 1.83 lakh

Dual-channel ABS with alloy wheels, starting from Rs 1.89 lakh

It is the white colourway that is priced at these figures above, and the other colours command a small premium.

The 2024 edition of the Jawa 42 also gains a large number of new colour options, but the main focus is on the revised J-Panther engine. This new J-Panther engine sees a host of changes from the previous engine, such as a heavier magneto, a larger throttle body, a repositioned lambda sensor, a new cylinder head and a redesigned balancer weight with a new hub-type balancer gear.

The Jawa 42 also gains a new slip-and-assist clutch, and the second, third and fourth gears have been optimised for better readability and smoother shifts. There’s gear-based throttle mapping as well, with the first three gears tweaked for low-speed rideability and the top three for top-end performance.

The Jawa 42 came onto the market in 2019, and since then have received various updates over the years, but this is one of the most comprehensive updates yet. We can’t wait to ride this one, so stay tuned for our review.