Jawa 42 FJ Launched; Prices Start from Rs 1.99 lakh

The Jawa 42 FJ is loosely based on the Yezdi Roadster and is named after the founder of Jawa Motorcycles, František Janeček.

The Jawa 42 FJ has been launched, with prices starting from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the spoke-wheeled variant, which only comes in Aurora Green Matte colour. The same colour costs Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) when equipped with alloy wheels. From there on the price climbs higher in steps of Rs 5,000. Here’s the full price list:

Colour Wheel type Ex-showroom Price Aurora Green Matte Spoke Rs 1.99 lakh Aurora Green Matte Alloy Rs 2.10 lakh Cosmo Blue Matte Alloy Rs 2.15 lakh Mystique Copper Alloy Rs 2.15 lakh Deep Black Matte Red Clad Alloy Rs 2.20 lakh Deep Black Matte Black Clad Alloy Rs 2.20 lakh

Jawa 42 FJ (top) and Yezdi Roadster

The Jawa 42 FJ is loosely based on the Yezdi Roadster, as they share the same wheelbase and seat height, 1,440 mm and 790 mm, respectively. However, the subframe has been redesigned, and a new seat is now on top of it. The footpegs are more rearward than on the Roadster, while the handlebar is lower, resulting in a sportier riding position.

The engine is the new Alpha2, first seen on the Yezdi Adventure. The 334-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is in a slightly different state of tune on the Jawa 42 FJ, pumping out 29.1 hp and 29.6 Nm. The Jawa 42 FJ’s kerb weight is also 10 kg lower than the Yezdi Roadster, coming in at 184 kg, which should make for a sprightly machine. The motorcycle comes with dual-channel ABS, and there’s a slip-and-assist clutch as well.

The base variant of the Jawa 42 FJ comes with spokes, and all other colours are only offered with alloys, which we feel is a missed opportunity, people should be given the choice of either wheel type across the colour range, so they can buy the bike they want. Roadsters like this are often considered to be blank canvases, and wheels are one of the most important visual elements on a bike.

The Jawa 42 FJ enters a crowded market of roadster motorcycles, though, where it needs to contend with the bikes like the Harley-Davidson X440, Hero Mavrick 440, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Triumph Speed 400 and its stablemate, the Yezdi Roadster.