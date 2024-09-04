Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Jawa 42 FJ Launched; Prices Start from Rs 1.99 lakh

by Leave a Comment

The Jawa 42 FJ is loosely based on the Yezdi Roadster and is named after the founder of Jawa Motorcycles, František Janeček.

The Jawa 42 FJ has been launched, with prices starting from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the spoke-wheeled variant, which only comes in Aurora Green Matte colour. The same colour costs Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) when equipped with alloy wheels. From there on the price climbs higher in steps of Rs 5,000. Here’s the full price list:

ColourWheel typeEx-showroom Price
Aurora Green MatteSpokeRs 1.99 lakh
Aurora Green MatteAlloyRs 2.10 lakh
Cosmo Blue MatteAlloyRs 2.15 lakh
Mystique CopperAlloyRs 2.15 lakh
Deep Black Matte Red CladAlloyRs 2.20 lakh
Deep Black Matte Black CladAlloyRs 2.20 lakh
Jawa 42 FJ (top) and Yezdi Roadster

The Jawa 42 FJ is loosely based on the Yezdi Roadster, as they share the same wheelbase and seat height, 1,440 mm and 790 mm, respectively. However, the subframe has been redesigned, and a new seat is now on top of it. The footpegs are more rearward than on the Roadster, while the handlebar is lower, resulting in a sportier riding position.

The engine is the new Alpha2, first seen on the Yezdi Adventure. The 334-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is in a slightly different state of tune on the Jawa 42 FJ, pumping out 29.1 hp and 29.6 Nm. The Jawa 42 FJ’s kerb weight is also 10 kg lower than the Yezdi Roadster, coming in at 184 kg, which should make for a sprightly machine. The motorcycle comes with dual-channel ABS, and there’s a slip-and-assist clutch as well.

The base variant of the Jawa 42 FJ comes with spokes, and all other colours are only offered with alloys, which we feel is a missed opportunity, people should be given the choice of either wheel type across the colour range, so they can buy the bike they want. Roadsters like this are often considered to be blank canvases, and wheels are one of the most important visual elements on a bike.

The Jawa 42 FJ enters a crowded market of roadster motorcycles, though, where it needs to contend with the bikes like the Harley-Davidson X440, Hero Mavrick 440, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Triumph Speed 400 and its stablemate, the Yezdi Roadster.

d.sayantan@nextgenpublishing.net'

Sayantan De – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched
Triumph Daytona 660 Launched from Rs 9.73 lakh
TVS Jupiter 110 Review - Nimble and Competent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap