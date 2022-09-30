Jawa 42 Bobber Launched

The launch of the Jawa 42 Bobber has supplemented the brand’s portfolio in India.

Building on the Jawa Perak, the manufacturer has also launched a bobber variant of the Jawa 42. The Jawa 42 Bobber is priced from Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom) and joins the brand’s line-up of ‘Factory Custom’ models.

The round headlamp, teardrop-shaped tank, floating seat and the rear suspension tucked away within the frame all contribute towards the modern-classic appeal of the Jawa 42 Bobber. It will be available in three glossy colours – Mystic Copper, Moonstone White and a dual-tone Jasper Red. Jawa claim that this motorcycle is more than a reworked design but are yet to shed some light on what the other updates are. The motorcycle will be powered by a 293-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 27.3 hp and a peak torque of 27 Nm. The front is suspended by a telescopic fork while a monoshock manages the rear.









Commenting on the launch, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends said, “The new 42 Bobber is an amalgamation of success stories for us. The Jawa 42 was our quirky take on a modern-retro motorcycle that clicked so well amongst youngsters that it became one of our highest selling models. With the Perak, we created an all new ‘Factory Custom’ segment in the country and its popularity and fan following is not hidden from anyone. The new 42 Bobber combines the best of both worlds blending the performance and individuality of a bobber with the youthfulness and vibrancy of the 42. With this, we aim to cater to a wider set of riders seeking a custom motorcycle that is distinctive, stylish and upbeat.”

Interested parties can head to Jawa Yezdi dealerships because test rides and deliveries are scheduled to begin early next week.

Story: Joshua Varghese