Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Interview – V Sivaramakrishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TVS Srichakra Limited | “When it comes to agility of a motorcycle, weight has an important role to play”

by Leave a Comment

V Sivaramakrishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TVS Srichakra Limited, talked to us about the latest and upcoming tyres from TVS Eurogrip.

With every increasing demand in performance improvements, do you also develop new polymers?

Yes, We closely work with our Supplier partners in developing tailor made polymers and additives which are used in our compounds. We work on six to seven such projects every year.

After your success with Aprilia specifically for the Indian market, are you looking at becoming an OEM supplier for other manufacturers as well?

OE customers are very important and invest considerable R&D resources in parterning with our OE customers to develop new tyres for newer models. We have ongoing developments with our customers viz. Bajaj, Hero, Honda, TVS Motors and Yamaha. We are also in the advanced stages of developing tyres for global suppliers to Piaggio. So a lot of work is going on in premium models, yes.

When developing a tyre, how does its weight factor in?

When it comes to agility of a motorcycle, weight has an important role to play, both from the agility of the bike and from a sustainability and efficacy standpoint. Designers work on striking the right balance of keeping the weight of the tyres at a level which achieves target performance and yet is efficient in the use of materials. The goal is to reinforce the tyre where it is required. For example, in extreme on-off tyres, the tread will be lighter but the sidewalls will be heavier. By doing this, when the tyre hits a stone, you protect it from a concussion.

Is there anything that you would like to share with our readers?

We launched the Protorq Extreme, the Roadhounds, the Bee Connect and the Climber. The super-high-performance adventure segment product line which is called the Trailhound will be launched next year. Every year you will see something new from Eurogrip stable.

Also Read: V Sivaramakrishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TVS Srichakra Limited | ‘EV tyres require EV-specific materials and they are expensive’

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

A Comprehensive Guide: 10 Essential Tips for Buying a Used Two-Wheeler
2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 Drops All Pretence of Being an Off-roader
BMW to Use Alternative Fuel from NORODEL in WSBK

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap