India Yamaha Motors Launches the new 2025 Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 

Yamaha India has just launched the updated Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 under its ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign, priced at Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2025 MT-15 Version 2.0 gets a significant tech upgrade: a colour TFT display that offers turn-by-turn navigation and bluetooth connectivity via the updated Y-connect app. Bikers can access features like maintenance alerts, fuel consumption, parking location and unique rider ranking system using the app.

The MT-15 Version 2.0 DLX comes in two bold new colours, Ice Storm and Vivid Violet Metallic along with its existing Metallic Black, while the standard variant gets the new Metallic Silver Cyan, reinforcing its aggressive street presence.

Yamaha is powering the MT-15 with its familiar 155cc liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), producing 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The motorcycle comes with a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch ensuring smoother shifts, and traction control that adds confidence on a wide variety of surfaces.

With a MotoGP-inspired aluminium swingarm, Deltabox frame, and light weight build (141 kg), the MT–15 strikes a fine balance of everyday usability and performance-focused thrills.

Story: Saad Shaikh

