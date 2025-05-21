Honda X-ADV Crossover Launched

The Honda X-ADV crossover scooter has been launched in India with a 745-cc twin-cylinder engine and dual-clutch transmission. It is available for Rs 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom) exclusively though Honda’s BigWing outlets, with deliveries commencing from June 2025.

The design of the Honda X-ADV is unmistakable for anything else in the market; the rugged bodywork and aggressive front fascia paired with the tall, adjustable windshield, and the upswept exhaust muffler make the intentions of this crossover clear and place it in a segment of its own, with no direct competition in India as of now.

The Honda X-ADV is a unique blend of maxi-scooter and adventure bike and is powered by a 745-cc, liquid cooled, SOHC eight-valve, parallel-twin engine which produces 58.6 hp at 6,750 rpm and 69 Nm at 4,750 rpm. Additionally, the X-ADV also has ride-by-wire, five riding modes (standard, sport, rain, gravel, custom), as well as traction control and cruise control.

Honda say the X-ADV is designed to tackle a certain amount of off-roading. It is equipped with 17-inch and 15-inch wire-spoke wheels at the front and rear respectively, and suspension duties are handled by a 41-mm upside-down fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. There is a 296-mm dual-disc brake set-up in the front and a 240-mm single disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS.

Priced at Rs 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda X-ADV is an expensive proposition, but is only Rs 40,000 more than the road-focused, 350-cc, single-cylinder BMW C 400 GT. The X-ADV has carved its own segment in the Indian two-wheeler market and we’re extremely intrigued to find out what it would be like to ride.

