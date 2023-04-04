Honda SP 125 Launched With OBD2-compliant Engine

The new and improved Honda SP 125 has been launched. The updated bike is now OBD2-compliant and comes with new features and colour options.

The Honda SP 125 has been updated with an OBD2-compliant engine that also meets the most recent BS6 phase-2 and RDE emission regulations. Honda claim that the enhanced smart power (eSP) technology ensures efficient fuel combustion and minimized friction.

Moreover, Honda added the idle start-stop system feature to the SP 125. This system automatically turns off the engine while idling, reducing wastage of fuel and emissions. By turning the throttle, one can restart the engine.





The bike has a number of cutting-edge innovations that improve riders’ convenience. The Honda SP 125 has a comprehensive digital console that gives the rider all the information they need including distance-to-empty, average fuel economy, real-time fuel-efficiency, eco indicator and gear position indicator.

Other changes to the motorcycle include a wider 100-mm rear tyre, a five-step adjustable rear suspension, a sealed chain and the combined braking system.

The starting price of the motorcycle is Rs 85,131 for the drum variant while the disc brake model cost Rs 89,131 (ex-showroom). It is available in five colours; black, matte axis grey metallic, imperial red metallic, pearl siren blue and new marvel blue metallic.





Commenting on the launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “With the launch of the OBD2 complaint 2023 SP125, we are proud to offer a motorcycle that is not only sporty and stylish but also efficient and value for money. The SP125 is a testimony to our continuous efforts to fulfill our customers’ expectations, and we are confident that it will deliver an exceptional riding experience to motorcycle enthusiasts.”

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

