Honda Homecoming Fest Flagged off

To celebrate the first anniversary of the Honda CB350 and H’ness, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India organized the first of its kind ‘Honda Homecoming Fest’.

Welcoming the customers to the birthplace of the H’ness, CB350 and CB350RS, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India held a customer appreciation event – ‘Honda Homecoming Fest’ at their Global Resource Factory in Manesar, Haryana.

The fest received an overwhelming response from more than 2,000 CB350 series owners, who registered through a specially designed online registration platform. Over 120 riders astride their H’ness, CB350 and CB350RS were welcomed by the HMSI management, dealers and other spectators at the venue.

One of the prime focus of the Homecoming Fest was the Dreamer’s Cafe, that was exclusively designed for the customers to experience the legacy and history of HMSI. The Homecoming Fest also conducted various activities including a guided plant tour, a Ted Talk, Raizen art, ride experience sharing, videography training by GoPro among many others to establish a connection between the customers hailing from different parts of the country while also integrating them into the Honda family.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, HMSI said, “As they say, real celebrations begin when you are back home, our BigWing team specially curated this very unique Home Coming Fest. The CB350 customers got a lifetime experience of witnessing first hand, the manufacturing of the very machines they are riding. It was rewarding to see their excitement and enthusiasm. To summarise, the home coming is not just about the H’ness CB350 & CB350RS, its about riding community and bonding over sharing of their experiences.”

Story: Alshin Thomas

