Honda CB650R and CBR650R Get MY25 Updates

The 2025 Honda CB650R is now priced at Rs 9.20 lakh with the CBR650R being priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Honda’s premium middleweights, the CB650R and CBR650R have gotten a fresh lease of life in the form of 2025 model year upgrades. This means the 2025 Honda CB650R is sold witha price tag of Rs 9.20 lakh, with the 2025 Honda CBR650R retailing at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Do note that Honda have not introduced the e-clutch variant for either of the motorcycles in India.

Considering both motorcycles have a lot in common, let’s start with the mechanicals. The engine is a 649-cc, in-line four cylinder unit, pushing 95 hp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm. This is paired with a six-speed gearbox and uses an assist and slipper clutch setup. The underpinnings are identical, too, with an inverted telescopic Showa 41-mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) and a preload adjustable monoshock. Twin radially-mounted 310-mm front discs, a 240-mm single rear disc, and dual-channel ABS handle braking duties.

As for what’s new, both motorcycles get refreshed headlights and a five-inch TFT display with features such as Bluetooth connectivity, Honda RoadSync App, turn-by-turn navigation, and call/SMS alerts. There have also been some minor design tweaks with a sharper tail section, new tank extensions on the CB650R and an updated fairing on the CBR650R.

The 2025 Honda CB650R can be had in the Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic body shades whereas the 2025 Honda CBR650R gets Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic paint options. As far as rivals are concerned, the former takes on the Triumph Trident 660 and the Kawasaki Z900, with the latter having the Triumph Daytona 660 and Suzuki GSX-8R for company in India.

