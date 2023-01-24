Honda Activa H-Smart Launched In India

The new Honda Activa H-Smart has been launched in India as the top trim level of India’s most popular scooter. This new version of the Activa 6G brings has H-Smart technology which uses a smart key for proximity sensor-based keyless operation of the scooter.



The 2023 Honda Activa is now offered in three trim levels: Standard, Deluxe, and H-Smart, priced at Rs 74,536, 77,036 and 80,537 (ex-showroom), respectively. The new Activa H-Smart has received five unique technological updates.









This scooter has a smart find feature enabling it to respond when the user utilises the smart key to look for it at the push of a button. Additionally, it may be locked and unlocked using the smart key rather than a traditional key. When it is two metres or less from the smart key, the scooter’s engine can be started. A switch to start and stop the engine is also included.









The Active is equipped with the OBD2-compliant 110-cc engine with updated PGM-FI fuel injection, improved smart tumble technology, an ACG starter, and friction reduction. Featurewise, the Activa H-Smart gets a longer footboard with more area, a new high-beam flash, or pass-light button, and an LED headlamp. A new alloy wheel design arrives for the alloy wheels, 12-inch front and 10-inch rear.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



