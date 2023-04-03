Bike India

Hero MotoCorp Appoint Niranjan Gupta as Chief Executive Officer

Hero Motorcorp have appointed Mr Niranjan Gupta as their new CEO, with effect from 1 May 2023.

Mr Niranjan Gupta is currently Hero Motorcorp’s Chief Financial Officer, Head – Strategy and M&A. With over 25 years of experience in finance, mergers and acquisition, supply chain and strategy across multiple business sectors including consumer goods, metals and mining, and automobiles, Niranjan Gupta has played a significant role in shaping the financial health of Hero MotorCorp as well as forging key partnerships with brands such as Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles.

Niranjan also serves as Director on the Board of Ather Energy, HMC MM Auto Private Limited, and HMCL Colombia. Prior to Hero Motorcorp, Niranjan worked three years at Vedanta Limited and 20 years in Unilever across global roles.

Niranjan Gupta said, “I am delighted to be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Hero MotoCorp, the global market leader in motorcycles and scooters. With more than 110 million customers, the brand has an unparalleled reach, providing mobility solutions to the masses. The journey hereon is going to be even more exciting with focus on global expansion, premium segment, and electric mobility. Our Vision, Mission and Values will continue to be the guiding light towards building the next growth story, as we further consolidate our market leadership while delighting our customers and creating shareholder value. I feel privileged to be leading this company of passionate business leaders committed to realizing our vision – ‘Be the Future of Mobility’. I am thankful to the Chairman and the Board of Hero MotoCorp for giving me this opportunity ”.

Meanwhile, Dr Pawan Munjal will continue as Hero MotorCorp’s Executive Chairman and whole-time Director on the Board. The company will anounce a new CFO in due course.

Also Read: Odysse Vader Electric Motorcycle Launched

