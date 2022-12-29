Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited reveals ‘Arctic Tern’ Design

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL) have revealed the design inspiration for its upcoming electric two and three-wheelers, ready for unveiling at Auto Expo 2023.

Greaves’ upcoming EV product portfolio draws its inspiration from the ‘Arctic Tern’, a bird that migrates an average annual round-trip length of 60,000 miles a year – that’s twice the circumference of the earth.

The key highlights of the design include a sustainable spirit that stems from the angular large wings, with pointed tips that help the Tern hover in the air as well as glide through the skies fluidly. This has inspired GEMPL to bring together a seamless amalgamation of super-efficient design, with sustainable technologies, and create products that lead to zero emissions. When it comes to mobility, the Arctic Tern is highly aerodynamic and slender, with angular wings and streamlined form, allowing it to move swiftly through varied temperate zones, altitudes, and geographies.

The new portfolio of EV products has embodied similar aerodynamic efficiency, slick aesthetics, and lightweight form factor, qualities that are essential in an EV for optimal performance and experience.

Technology and its impact on navigation is another important aspect, as the Arctic Tern is sensitive to the earth’s magnetic fields and can navigate long-haul flights effortlessly. The company says that intelligent navigation technology with intuitive UI/UX will emerge as a prominent feature in the upcoming EVs.

The company will have their stall at Hall 11, Stall N27, at the Auto Expo 2023, from 13th to 18th of January 2023.



Story: Sumesh Soman



