Generation Speed – Of Motoring and Motorcycling

The inaugural Generation Speed at the Aamby Valley airstrip was an event to arouse the interest of motoring and motorcycling enthusiasts from all over the country

Words: Gaurav Davare

Photography: Kalidas M

A pilgrimage-like convergence of two-wheeler enthusiasts from all over the country at

a particular place for a big festival is not something new in our country. The India Bike Week (IBW)

has been a shining example of that for the past 11 years. As everyone knows, it is an annual event for two-wheeler enthusiasts to celebrate the joy of riding, happiness, music, food, and, of course, all things motorcycles. Well, now the very same organisers of the IBW have come out with an all-new event: Generation Speed.

Unlike the IBW, however, the theme of Generation Speed is not centred round and limited to only motorcycling, it caters to car enthusiasts from all over the country, too. Thus, it promises to be one of the biggest gatherings in the country with something of interest for everyone, whether a classic bike enthusiast or a supercar junkie. It was inconceivable that we would miss such an event, so we rode down to the Aamby Valley airstrip on the 22nd and 23rd of February to witness the celebration of motoring and motorcycling in India.

For the bikers, there was plenty to look forward to over the weekend, starting with some incredible stunts by Red Bull’s Aras Gibieza, European Double World Stunt Champion, on his Local Hero Tour. Not too far from there was the Royal Enfield stall where we saw another set of daredevil stunts being pulled off on a Guerrilla 450. For those looking less for style and more for racing action, there were a bunch of performance machines ranging from MV Agusta F4Rs to Kawasaki Ninjas and Hayabusas sprinting down the Speedway drag strip. Divya Parmar won in the 2W up to 500-cc class and Sultan Sheikh in the up to 1,250-cc class on a Kawasaki Ninja 1000.

While modern machines cast their charm at Generation Speed, there were a number of classic bikes that attracted a lot of special attention. Needless to say, there was no better way to start off the classic line-up than the slew of custom vintage race bikes by the Bhathena brothers, including our Editor. The race bikes included the Honda RS 125, Sheri Bhathena’s Royal Enfield Crusader 175, Aspi Bhathena’s Yamaha RD 350, Sorab Bhathena’s Royal Enfield 200, and Percy Bhathena’s Honda CB72, each with its own storied racing history about which the Bhathena brothers talked on the main stage. They also gave a few valuable tips to the youngsters on motor sport in the country. Even more exciting was the sight of each of these bikes roaring down the Speedway drag strip, each with its distinctive exhaust note. No wonder that all the spectators’ attention was riveted on them.

Notable among the other vintage machines was a 1974 Honda CB400 Supersport and a 1959 Norton Dominator.. Apart from vintage race bikes, there were the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup race bike and a variety of Supercross bikes from the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) on display at Generation Speed.

Co-founder Eeshan Lokhande and series racer Rugved Barguje offered a small teaser on what to expect from the second season of ISRL with the latter also giving a few insights into the rigorous fitness regime required in this sport.

To round off the motoring festival experience of Generation Speed with melody, there were electrifying performances by Suggahunny and Karan Kanchan to add just the right lilting note to the charged atmosphere.

Overall, the inaugural Generation Speed was a weekend of motoring and motorcycling bliss for all the enthusiasts gathered there. The turnout at the event testified eloquently to that, leaving all of them eagerly looking forward to its next edition.