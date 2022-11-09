Eurogrip Showcase New Tyres at EICMA 2022

At EICMA 2022, Eurogrip have launched two new products; Roadhound, a sport-touring tyre and Climber XC, an off-road tyre.

The newly-launched Roadhound, is a sport-touring tyre with dual compound technology. Eurogrip claim that these tyres offer good grip on both dry and wet surfaces, while improving handling and comfort for naked, sport and touring motorcycles. Furthermore, they said that tyre profile, tread pattern and structure have been engineered to provide high mileage and performance consistency. The tyres will be available from early 2023 in both radial and X-ply configurations.





Climber XC is a tyre for motocross, enduro and cross-country applications, designated for leisure, training and competition. The manufacturer claims that it has been developed and fine-tuned with expert inputs from motocross and enduro racing teams to provide good traction and lateral support across multiple surfaces.

Renato Zilli, Senior Advisor – Sales & Marketing said, “In 2022, Eurogrip has been the ‘underdog’, the unexpected player that changed the game. We have strengthened our presence across the globe targeting the upper segment of the range”.

Silvio Montanari, Head of R&D activities at the Milan Global Product Design Center said, “All Eurogrip products are the result of multiple development cycles aimed at bringing together the best of all the tyre components. 3D modeling and FEA based predictive technology are complemented with extended testing in both indoor and outdoor real life conditions, stressing the tyre in order to ensure it is properly tuned before being released to the market. Roadhound and Climber XC are two prime examples of this approach, as they have been carefully scrutinized in every step of development to make sure their performances exceed rider expectations”

