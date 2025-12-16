Enigma Ambier N8 – Affordable, Functional, Surprisingly Capable

We had a chance to spend a week with the Enigma Ambier N8 electric scooter. It surprised us.

Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Siddharth Dadhe

Enigma Electric is a Bhopal-based electric vehicle dealer. They have six scooters in their line-up and the Ambier N8 is the one with the biggest battery pack. The information on their website is limited. It did not even display the price of this scooter. I found out that the Enigma Ambier N8 is priced at Rs 49,156 including GST from the dealer who lent us this scooter. This price point is really good and can wholly change the perception of this scooter.

The Ambier is a pretty normal looking scooter. The design is not striking or catchy. The 10-inch wheels look super cute and the brand has tried to add some flavour to the alloys with red accents. The seat is plush. Under the seat there is a storage space which will easily accommodate a half-face helmet or a small-sized full-face helmet. There is a physical key for the ignition as well as a key fob for remotely locking the scooter. At this price point, the remote locking feature is a very practical feature in terms of scooter safety. Apart from that a USB Type-C port has been provided near the charging port.

The digital dash shows the bare minimum information. There is no connectivity feature. The digital dash has a speedometer, an odometer which disappears after 10 seconds, a tripmeter which resets every time the scooter is rebooted, and a battery indicator in bars (not percentage or range in kilometres). The battery bars swing wildly between one and four depending on acceleration or deceleration, making range estimation nearly impossible. The only place where we can see the battery percentage is the charging adapter when plugged for charging.

The scooter is powered by a 1.2-kW (1.6 hp) hub motor. The power delivery is instant but it will not pass the 65 km/h mark at full chat. But, it will still do 40-42 km/h along with an average-sized pillion. There are three riding modes, but the only noticeable difference between them is a gradual increase in top speed. Under the floorboard, there is a 3.7-kWh lead-acid battery pack. The IDC range of this scooter on the website is 200 km. The battery drains very fast while using mode 3. It takes about 4-5 hours to charge from zero to 100 percent.

Ride quality is surprisingly decent. The suspension setup is slightly firm but not uncomfortable, and, overall, the scooter feels manageable on our city roads. The small disc brakes are adequate and capable of bringing the scooter to a halt confidently. That said, the seating posture is awkward. The floorboard is set very high, to the point where you practically perform one squat every time you stop at a traffic signal.

Ultimately, it’s the pricing that transforms the Ambier N8 from “just another EV” to a genuinely appealing option. Had it been priced above Rs 70,000, I wouldn’t have given it a second look. But at under Rs 50,000, it carves out a sweet spot in the market. It’s perfect for teenagers whose parents want something safe and slow, for first-time riders learning the traffic rules, or for anyone on a tight budget looking for basic, no-drama mobility.