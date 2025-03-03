Ducati DesertX Discovery Launched at Rs 21.78 Lakh

The Ducati DesertX Discovery has been launched in India, priced at Rs 21.78 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the third variant of DesertX to reach India; after the regular DesertX (Rs 18.33 lakh) launched in December 2022 and the DesertX Rally (Rs 23.71 lakh) which was launched in April 2024. The price premium of the Ducati DesertX Discovery over the regular DesertX is thus a substantial Rs 3.45 lakh.

The Ducati DesertX Discovery comes in an exclusive red/white/black livery and is fully kitted out with almost the entirety of the options book thrown at it. It includes reinforced handguards, an engine guard with water pump protection, a radiator grille and a reinforced sump guard. The grips are heated and the windshield is larger; and the motorcycle is equipped with a centre stand for field repairs in remote places. The pannier visible in the pictures is not part of standard fitment, unfortunately.

The Ducati DesertX Discovery continues to be powered by the 937-cc, liquid-cooled, Testastretta 11° Desmo engine, developing 110 hp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The power figures are identical to other models. It gets three road-biased and two off-road focused riding modes.

One of the more unique features of the Ducati DesertX Discovery, and all DesertX models in general, is the seat height options. The regular seat height is 875 mm, which can be increased to 890 mm with the high seat accessory, or lowered to 865 mm with the low seat accessory. It can be further reduced to 845 mm when the low seat is coupled with the low suspension kit accessory. Thus it is one of the few motorcycles that can be tailored to suit a variety of riders of different statures.