Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Ducati DesertX Discovery Launched at Rs 21.78 Lakh

by Leave a Comment

The Ducati DesertX Discovery has been launched in India, priced at Rs 21.78 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the third variant of DesertX to reach India; after the regular DesertX (Rs 18.33 lakh) launched in December 2022 and the DesertX Rally (Rs 23.71 lakh) which was launched in April 2024. The price premium of the Ducati DesertX Discovery over the regular DesertX is thus a substantial Rs 3.45 lakh.

The Ducati DesertX Discovery comes in an exclusive red/white/black livery and is fully kitted out with almost the entirety of the options book thrown at it. It includes reinforced handguards, an engine guard with water pump protection, a radiator grille and a reinforced sump guard. The grips are heated and the windshield is larger; and the motorcycle is equipped with a centre stand for field repairs in remote places. The pannier visible in the pictures is not part of standard fitment, unfortunately. 

The Ducati DesertX Discovery continues to be powered by the 937-cc, liquid-cooled,  Testastretta 11° Desmo engine, developing 110 hp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The power figures are identical to other models. It gets three road-biased and two off-road focused riding modes. 

One of the more unique features of the Ducati DesertX Discovery, and all DesertX models in general, is the seat height options. The regular seat height is 875 mm, which can be increased to 890 mm with the high seat accessory, or lowered to 865 mm with the low seat accessory. It can be further reduced to 845 mm when the low seat is coupled with the low suspension kit accessory. Thus it is one of the few motorcycles that can be tailored to suit a variety of riders of different statures.

dd.sayantaan@a23nextgenpublishing.net'

Sayantan De – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Ather Announce Expansion of ‘The Juggernaut’
Spec Comparo: Royal Enfield Scram 440 v Suzuki V-Strom SX v Yezdi Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure Review — Living Up to KTM Legacy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap