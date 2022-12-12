Ducati Desert X Launched in India

The Ducati Desert X has been launched in India for Rs 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The ADV shares quite a lot with the Multistrada V2, but is more off-road-focused than its sibling.

The Desert X uses the same 937-cc, L-twin engine as the Multistrada V2 and it is mated to a six-speed transmission with a bi-directional quick-shifter. The engine makes a good 110 hp and 92 Nm of peak torque, which is a little lesser than the Multistrada V2 where it develops 113 hp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The Desert X does get a gamut of rider aids, such as traction control, cornering ABS, six ride modes and four power modes. These features can be accessed via a five-inch TFT instrument cluster that has Bluetooth connectivity as well.

Suspension duties are managed by a 230-mm USD fork up front and a 220-mm monoschock at the rear. The brakes bite on 320-mm twin discs at the front using Brembo M50 calipers while the rear is equipped with a 265-mm single disc. The motorcycle uses a 21-inch wheel up front and an 18-inch one at the rear. They are shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. The Desert X has a 250-mm ground clearance, 21-litre fuel tank and a seat height of 875 mm. It can be lowered to 865 mm and an optional kit will further shave a few more millimetres and bring it down to 845 mm, more accommodating for the average Indian height.







It will take on the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900, Honda Africa Twin and BMW F 850 GS to name a few.

Story: Sumesh Soman

Also read: 2023 BMW S 1000 RR Launched