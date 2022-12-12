BMW S 1000 RR 2023 Launched

BMW have launched the latest S 1000 RR at a starting price of Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom). There are mechanical and cosmetic updates to the motorcycle including a hike in power and the addition of winglets that produce up to 10 kg of downforce at high speeds.

The motorcycle has three variants on offer – Standard, Pro and Pro M. The ex-showroom prices are Rs 20.25 lakh, Rs 22.15 lakh and Rs 24.55 lakh respectively. The same 999-cc, four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox puts out 210 hp at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. It does 0-100 km/h in 3.21 seconds and has a top speed of 303 km/h. It is a decent hike over the outgoing model in terms of power; that one made 203 hp. The motorcycle hosts a gamut of rider aids such as cornering ABS, bi-directional quickshifter, hill-start control, pit lane limiter, slide control, GPS lap-trigger, traction control, cruise control, heated grips and a six-inch TFT display. There are four riding modes on offer – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race. For the first time, the S 1000 RR features winglets similar to the ones on the M 1000 RR. The company claims that the winglets provide a downforce of up to 10 kg at high speeds for better traction.

The bike is 2,703 mm long, 1,205 mm tall and has a standard seat height of 824 mm, a few millimetres can be shaved off with an additional kit to 814 mm. It has a 16.5-litre fuel tank with four litres as reserve. Suspension duties are managed by a 45-mm adjustable USD fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Brakes bite on 320-mm twin discs at the 17-inch front wheel and a 220-mm single disc on the rear wheel of the same size. The bike gets M brakes package as a standard on all variants. It tips the scales at 197 kg and has a payload capacity of 210 kg. For perspective, the motorcycle produces 210 hp while weighing 197 kg, which translates to a manic power-to-weight ratio.

The bike will take on the likes of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, the Ducati Panigale V4, the Kawasaki ZX-10R, the Yamaha YZF-R1 and the Suzuki GSX-R1000 to name a few.



Story: Sumesh Soman

