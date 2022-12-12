Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

BMW S 1000 RR 2023 Launched

by Leave a Comment

BMW have launched the latest S 1000 RR at a starting price of Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom). There are mechanical and cosmetic updates to the motorcycle including a hike in power and the addition of winglets that produce up to 10 kg of downforce at high speeds.

The motorcycle has three variants on offer – Standard, Pro and Pro M. The ex-showroom prices are Rs 20.25 lakh, Rs 22.15 lakh and Rs 24.55 lakh respectively. The same 999-cc, four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox puts out 210 hp at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. It does 0-100 km/h in 3.21 seconds and has a top speed of 303 km/h.  It is a decent hike over the outgoing model in terms of power; that one made 203 hp. The motorcycle hosts a gamut of rider aids such as cornering ABS, bi-directional quickshifter, hill-start control, pit lane limiter, slide control, GPS lap-trigger, traction control, cruise control, heated grips and a six-inch TFT display. There are four riding modes on offer – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race. For the first time, the S 1000 RR features winglets similar to the ones on the M 1000 RR. The company claims that the winglets provide a downforce of up to 10 kg at high speeds for better traction.

The bike is 2,703 mm long, 1,205 mm tall and has a standard seat height of 824 mm, a few millimetres can be shaved off with an additional kit to 814 mm. It has a 16.5-litre fuel tank with four litres as reserve. Suspension duties are managed by a 45-mm adjustable USD fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Brakes bite on 320-mm twin discs at the 17-inch front wheel and a 220-mm single disc on the rear wheel of the same size. The bike gets M brakes package as a standard on all variants. It tips the scales at 197 kg and has a payload capacity of 210 kg. For perspective, the motorcycle produces 210 hp while weighing 197 kg, which translates to a manic power-to-weight ratio.

The bike will take on the likes of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, the Ducati Panigale V4, the Kawasaki ZX-10R, the Yamaha YZF-R1 and the Suzuki GSX-R1000 to name a few.

Story: Sumesh Soman
Also read: Triumph-Bajaj Motorcycle Spy Shots Surface

s.soman@nextgenpublishing.net'

Sumesh Soman – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Norton Commando 961 - Reborn Anti-bland
Hero MotoSports Announce 2023 Dakar Team
Ducati Desert X Launched in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap