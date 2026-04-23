BSA Scrambler 650 Launched

The off-road-oriented machine shares quite a bit with its road-going sibling, the Goldstar 650

As part of a major product showcase by Classic Legends, the much-anticipated BSA Scrambler 650 has been launched at an introductory price tag of Rs 3,24,950 (ex-showroom).

Built on the same platform as the BSA Gold Star 650, the new scrambler adopts a rugged neo-retro design with off-road cues like a raised front fender, upswept exhaust, wire-spoke wheels (19-inch front/17-inch rear) wrapped in dual-purpose tyres, and a flatter bench seat, while retaining the 652cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 45 hp and 55 Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox and dual-channel ABS. It is available in three colours: Raven Black, Victor Yellow, and Thunder Grey.

The Scrambler 650’s price positions it slightly below twin-cylinder rivals like the Royal Enfield Bear 650 and Brixton Crossfire 500 XC, making it a relatively accessible entry into the mid-capacity scrambler segment. Moreover, its spec sheet numbers keep it head and shoulders over the recently detuned Triumph Scrambler 400 X.