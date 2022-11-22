BMW S 1000 RR Launch on 10 December

BMW S 1000 RR is all set to launch on 10 December. The bike gets cosmetic and mechanical updates and it also gets winglets.

The S 1000 RR features a 4-cylinder in-line engine based on the power unit of the outgoing S 1000 RR that makes 210 hp and 113 Nm of torque, 3 hp more than the existing model. The max power comes at 13,750 rpm and the engine revs to a good 14,600 rpm. It also features a Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) that allows the rider to select two preset drift angles for the traction control system when accelerating out of bends.

Tweaks to the chassis has been done for more lateral flex. The steering head angle has been flattened out by 0.5° and the offset of the triple clamps reduced by 3 mm. The wheelbase now stands at 1458 mm and rake angle has been relaxed further by 23.6 degrees and trail extends by 99 mm. All of these geometrical changes add to the stability of the bike at high speeds.

The bike hosts a gamut of rider aids, noteworthy mentions are ABS Pro with new Brake Slide Assist function, USB charging port, ABS Pro Setting “Slick” and M Chassis Kit as standard with adjustable swinging arm pivot point and raised rear end, to name a few.

For the first time, the bike now features winglets, these are very similar to the ones on the M 1000 RR when it comes to looks. The company claims a downforce of 10 kg at high speeds for better traction. The winglets on the M 1000 create a downforce of 16 kg.

The bike is all set to launch on 10 December and will lock horns with the likes of the Honda Fireblade, Ducati Panigale V4, Kawasaki Z H2 to name a few.



Story: Sumesh Soman



Also read: Matter Unveiled the 07